Rochester Institute of Technology Honors Micatu Co-Founder with Distinguished Alumni Award

Michael Oshetski recognized by RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering for contributions to industry, community, and the university

ROCHESTER, N.Y. & CORNING, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Intellux–The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has named Michael Oshetski, co-founder of Micatu Incorporated, the 2022 – 2023 Distinguished Alumni for the Kate Gleason College of Engineering. Oshetski is the youngest graduate of the Kate Gleason College of Engineering (KGCOE) to receive this honor.

Photos from the RIT KGCOE award event are available here.

A 2003 RIT graduate with a degree in electrical engineering, Oshetski was honored for his trailblazing efforts to be the first developer to commercialize next-generation optical sensing technology for the electric grid. His work drives decarbonization and grid modernization with a safer, more accurate measurement tool that gives grid operators unprecedented real-time situational awareness.

“Michael is an innovator in the industry, and his generosity, dedication and commitment to his family, work, and community sets an inspiring example for all of us here at RIT,” said Doreen Edwards, Dean of the KGCOE. “By pursuing his passion for fundamentally changing the way the world senses with light, Michael is building a legacy to improve the world. His solution is transforming operational awareness for power and industrial industries.”

Micatu is an optical sensing technology developer that is bridging the gap to the next generation of grid awareness. Today, the company works with all the major utilities in New York state and several others nationwide. His work has been validated with several awards in recent years. Oshetski was selected as the inaugural winner of the 76West Clean Energy Business Competition’s one-million-dollar grand prize in 2016. In 2021, Environment + Energy Leader named Micatu’s optical sensors their Top Product. The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Award program selected Micatu as the winner of its prestigious Best Commercial Technology award in 2021.

“I think we all have a responsibility to use our talents to try and make the world a better place, and I’ve dedicated my life to doing that through my work with optics,” Oshetski said. “My journey started at RIT, and I’m glad to be in a position to help develop the next generation of engineers. It’s one of the greatest honors of my life to be recognized by my alma mater, and I look forward to continuing my work with RIT for many years to come.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Oshetski is active in the community and remains an ardent supporter of RIT. He joined KGCOE’s National Council in 2018 and received its Electrical and Microelectronic Engineering Academy Leadership Award in 2019. Oshetski is also a member of the RIT School of Engineering Deans’ Advisory Council, the RIT Deans’ Advisory Council and RIT’s Sentinel Society.

In 2021, Oshetski established the Micatu Student Support Fund for Research in Electrical Engineering and donated optical sensors for an outdoor learning lab focused on studying RIT’s microgrid.

Beyond RIT, Oshetski is a founding member of the Corning Community College advisory council and supports local youth hockey programs through volunteering and fundraising.

Read more about Oshetski and all of the RIT Distinguished Alumni Awardees here.

Read more about Micatu’s optical sensing technology by downloading our white paper here.

About Micatu

Micatu is a driver of next-generation optical sensing technology. The company provides solutions for highly accurate grid measurements and analytics through a modular optical sensing technology platform that is safer, more accurate, and more affordable. Micatu’s optical sensing technology platform helps customers collect real-time data and grid visibility necessary for increased use of renewables and grid modernization. To learn more about Micatu’s product portfolio and industrial solutions, please visit www.micatu.com.

About Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

Founded in 1829, Rochester Institute of Technology is a diverse and collaborative community of engaged, socially conscious, and intellectually curious minds. Through creativity and innovation and an intentional blending of technology, the arts, and design, we provide exceptional individuals with a wide range of academic opportunities, including a leading research program and an internationally recognized education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Beyond our main campus in Rochester, New York, RIT has international campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai, and Kosovo. And with more than 19,000 students and more than 135,000 graduates from all 50 states and over 100 nations, RIT is driving progress in industries and communities around the world. Find out more at rit.edu.

Contacts

Michelle Hargis, Mercom Capital Group



micatu@mercomcapital.com

512-215-4452 (office)