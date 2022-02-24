ROCCAT’s All-New Kone XP Refines the Brand’s Fan-Favorite Ergonomic Mouse Design With Top Specs & Stunning 3D RGB Lighting

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR—ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripheral brand, today proudly debuted the all-new Kone XP PC gaming mouse. ROCCAT’s first-ever product, the original Kone, launched in 2007 and became a best-selling PC gaming mouse thanks to its superior ergonomics. The new Kone XP is the culmination of 15 years of research and development to produce an industry-leading multi-purpose gaming mouse. The Kone XP improves upon its predecessors in every way, with meticulously perfected ergonomics and groundbreaking 3D RGB lighting, plus ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor, and ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches. With 15 buttons and 29 assignable functions, ROCCAT’s Kone XP is one of the most customizable and configurable PC gaming mice available, and fans can pre-order today for a MSRP of $89.99 at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide. Kone XP launches on March 29, 2022.





“We designed Kone XP to be the perfect-sized mouse with stunning 3D RGB lighting, a multitude of customizable buttons, and our latest tech so PC gamers can win any PC game with style and confidence,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “We spend an obscene amount of time obsessing over the size and shape of our Kone mice. Kone XP is the spiritual successor to the Kone AIMO Remastered which was one of the best-selling mice in Germany in 2021. Its ergonomics and multi-button layout make it a great choice for any game, but the Kone XP’s comfort and customization options make it a great hybrid mouse perfect for your work or home office, getting schoolwork done, content creation, and more.”

Fans of the Kone AIMO Remastered, along with PC gamers who play a variety of games across different genres, will love the Kone XP’s multi-button design combined with the refined ergonomics, reduced weight, and overall comfort of ROCCAT’s iconic Kone shape. ROCCAT is also once again redefining RGB lighting with the Kone XP’s impressive 22 LED lights and transparent shell, and through the revolutionary 4K Krystal Wheel that diffuses the RGB lighting though its smoky transparent design to create a 3D lighting effect. The 4D Krystal Wheel also adds left and right lateral inputs to the standard vertical click and scroll functionality, all delivered with ROCCAT’s signature tactile feel.

The Kone XP has more buttons than any other mouse in this price range. It features 15 buttons, and thanks to ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift[+]™ technology there are 29 possible button functions – ideal for strategy games and MMOs like the just launched Lost Ark and imminent release of Elden Ring. The left and right click buttons activate the Kone XP’s Titan Optical Switches providing a responsive click, with ridiculously fast actuation for unprecedented speed and precision. ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switch is faster than any mechanical switch and has twice the durability, clocking-in at a blistering 0.2ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks while offering adjustable debounce timing which is key for drag-clicking. With the Kone XP PC gamers can expect nothing but crisp, responsive execution with zero mis-clicks.

At the heart of the Kone XP PC gamers will find ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor (based on PAW3370 from PixArt). The Owl-Eye sensor tracks any mouse movement with high-precision for extreme in-game accuracy and is customizable via ROCCAT’s Swarm software suite.

The Kone XP’s translucent shell sets the stage to showcase ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting engine and ecosystem, synchronizing with other AIMO-enabled ROCCAT products such as the Magma membrane keyboard or the award-winning Vulcans. AIMO produces vibrant lighting displays in 16.8 million colours right out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration.

The Kone XP also features ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex™ cable and heat-treated PTFE glides for a wireless mouse feeling. Flexible, pliable, and light, the cable won’t snag or tangle, and the mouse glides smoothly across desktops.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.org and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, risks related to capital markets activities, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities; delays or disruptions in the supply of components for our products; risks relating to, and uncertainty caused by or resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including acquisitions, the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

