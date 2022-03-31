ROCCAT Expands Its Lightweight Symmetrical Mouse Series With the New Burst Pro Air Wireless PC Gaming Mouse

Lightweight, Ergonomic, Wireless, and Packed with ROCCAT’s Performance Innovations Designed to Help Gamers Win, the Burst Pro Air is a Perfect Mouse Choice for FPS Gamers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR—ROCCAT, Turtle Beach Corporation’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today revealed the new Burst Pro Air as the premium wireless addition to its Burst family of lightweight PC gaming mice. Like its wired Burst Pro counterpart, the Burst Pro Air is designed for PC gamers that prefer the comfort and feel of an ergonomic symmetrical mouse with a lightweight design, and wireless freedom. The wireless Burst Pro Air is lightweight at 81g and delivers ROCCAT’s core performance components like the Owl-Eye Optical 19K DPI sensor and ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches, while Stellar Wireless technology optimizes and manages wireless signal strength and battery use for optimal performance. The Burst Pro Air has a rechargeable battery life of up to 100 hours, and PC gamers can enjoy up to five hours of gaming after rapid-charging the mouse for only 10-minutes. The Burst Pro Air’s revolutionary transparent Bionic Shell also returns, this time updated with additional LEDs for a more consistent and vibrant RGB lighting experience. The Burst Pro Air is now available for pre-order at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide and launches globally on April 26, 2022.





“Our wired Burst Pro was well-received by FPS players in our community who prefer an ergonomic and symmetrical mouse, and we’re delighted to now offer gamers who prefer wireless all those same benefits with the Burst Pro Air,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Burst Pro Air is loaded with all our latest technology, and even though it’s wireless it remains lightweight and comfortable thanks our unique Bionic Shell design. The Burst Pro Air meets all the needs of today’s competitive PC gamer.”

The Burst Pro Air features the same ergonomic and symmetrical shape ROCCAT created for the original wired Burst Pro; a design focused on performance and comfort in high-speed first-person PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Valorant. ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye optical sensor (based on PAW3370 from PixArt) delivers 19K DPI and 400 IPS tracking speed for an unprecedented movement tracking efficiency. Additionally, ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches give a responsive click with incredibly rapid actuation for unparalleled speed and precision. The Titan Optical Switch is twice as fast as a mechanical switch and twice as durable, clocking in at a scorching 0.2ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks.

Additionally, while most wireless mice are typically heavier, the Burst Pro Air is lightweight at just 81g thanks to ROCCAT’s unique water- and dust-resistant Bionic Shell design. The Burst Pro Air also houses four LED zones that light up to reveal its inner honeycomb structure. Once connected, gamers can use ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB lighting engine – which produces a vibrant lighting display in 16.8 million colors – to sync with other compatible AIMO-enabled products for RGB illumination that flows from one ROCCAT device to the next.

The Burst Pro Air’s wireless connectivity and battery performance are managed by ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, which constantly balances signal strength and battery usage for optimal performance. PC gamers also have the choice between a low-latency gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless connection, or a multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connection. The Burst Pro Air delivers up to 100 hours of wireless performance on a single charge for uninterrupted gameplay. Additionally, USB-C rapid charging gives players up to five hours of play time with just a 10-minute charge.

When the time to recharge the Burst Pro Air eventually arrives, the flexible and lightweight PhantomFlex cable feels as close to “wireless” as possible. The Burst Pro Air‘s heat-treated pure PTFE glides are also a game changer. The additional heat-treatment means the Burst Pro Air comes pre-tuned to deliver incredible glide and smooth mouse movements right out of the box.

Adding to its myriad of features, the Burst Pro Air also supports the NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer. NVIDIA G-SYNC displays with Reflex have the world’s first and only system latency analyzer that detects clicks coming from gaming mice and measures the time for the resulting pixels (weapon muzzle flash) to change on screen. When using ROCCAT’s Kone XP mouse in conjunction with an NVIDIA G-SYNC display with Reflex, gamers can measure and improve full peripheral and end-to-end system latency.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, risks related to capital markets activities, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities; delays or disruptions in the supply of components for our products; risks relating to, and uncertainty caused by or resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including acquisitions, the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations &

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com

Europe

Jessica Albiston

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Turtle Beach Germany GMBH

jessica.albiston@turtlebeach.com

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com