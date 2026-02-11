Roboworx Adds AI-Powered Predictive Analytics to Robot Service Manager

By merging telemetry data with machine learning, the advanced software platform detects issues early, reducing downtime and shifting robot service further from reactive to preventative

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automation--Roboworx, the leading robot field service organization, today launched advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive analytics capabilities for its Robot Service Manager (RSM) software. This new predictive analytics capability moves robot maintenance from a reactive "break-fix" model to a more proactive, data-driven approach, reducing downtime, extending the robot’s useful life, and accelerating promised return on investment (ROI).

The new RSM AI uses machine learning to analyze historical service data and real-time telemetry, allowing Roboworx to anticipate mechanical failures before they occur and streamline communication between technicians and clients. By combining service history with odometry data such as cycles completed, miles traveled (for autonomous mobile robots or AMRs), or units produced, RSM AI identifies patterns in component wear or usage.

"With predictive analytics, we can now flag specific components for replacement based on usage levels across different models,” said Jeff Pittelkow, managing director at Roboworx. "When a technician heads to a site, the system tells them exactly what is likely to fail next. This enables us to anticipate issues instead of just reacting to them, which in turn helps keep the robots working at peak efficiency no matter the task.”

Simplified Summaries for Clients and Techs

Beyond predictive modeling, RSM AI also solves the “data fatigue” common in field service. The AI-powered system automatically converts technical forms and checklists into easy-to-read summaries similar to a doctor’s after-visit brief. For example, facility managers can view a concise, plain-language summation of their robot’s “health” via a client portal while robot technicians know the exact server history, including recurring issues specific to each robot model, long before they arrive on site.

While RSM was publicly introduced in 2025, Roboworx has been training the end-to-end robot maintenance software over the past five years as the company extends its knowledge of serving robots and components across multiple industries such as warehouse, cleaning, delivery, and food service industries. In addition to the new AI-powered predictive analytics, RSM includes:

A single, unified view of preventative maintenance, break/fix events, outages and service history at both the robot and site level, including before and after photos of work performed

A comprehensive scheduling system to ensure expert robot technicians are dispatched and managed effectively and efficiently for periodic preventative maintenance as well as on-call break/fix

Full client access to these records and data, enabling full management visibility into field service operations of their robots

The integration of AI builds upon an already robust platform that has helped companies:

Reduce break/fix calls by up to 93% when used for preventative maintenance

Shorten repair times by up to 50% through better technician preparation

"As robotic technology grows more complex, RSM AI has already proven to be an invaluable tool to ensure our experts deliver the most effective care before clients even know they need it," said Chris McNelis, VP of Operations at Roboworx. "Technicians don't have to change how they work because the AI handles the reporting, allowing them to focus on the hardware while keeping the client fully informed."

RSM is included at no additional charge for all Roboworx partners, ensuring that robot OEMs and end-users can maximize the ROI and lifespan of their automation investments

About Roboworx

Roboworx offers world-class robot service, maintenance, and management, delivered by expert technicians, to ensure that both robot OEMs and end customers maximize the value of their robot fleets. Roboworx’s comprehensive services include preventative maintenance, on-call break/fix, installation, customer training & re-training, and warehousing/depot services. The company caters to a wide variety of robots across numerous industries, including warehousing, cleaning, delivery, security, and more. Roboworx’ services are available through flexible subscription or pay-as-you-go programs, tailored to meet the unique needs of each partnership. For more information, visit http://www.roboworx.io

Press:

Roboworx

Jeff Pittelkow – Managing Director

jeff@roboworx.io

HCI Marketing & Communications

Kelly Wanlass – Sr. PR Strategist

kelly@hcimarketing.com