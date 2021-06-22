Robocorp Closes $21M Series A Investment Round and Launches Robocorp Control Room, a Self-Managed Bot Automation Platform

Poised for Rapid Growth into New Markets, Leading Open-Source RPA Provider Helps Partners and Customers Build, Manage, and Scale Automation Processes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RPA–Robocorp, the open-source process automation platform, has closed a $21M Series A investment round led by Canvas Ventures with participation from Benchmark, Uncorrelated Ventures, Slow Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack Ventures and a host of angels in the intelligent automation and open source space. Additionally, Robocorp is releasing Robocorp Control Room, a self-managed automation orchestration platform for solutions integrators, robots-as-service providers, and enterprises that want to power automations at scale with governance and control.





Businesses are looking to automate manual tasks and tedious processes for business functions that include HR, IT, finance, data management, customer communications, and IT operations. In fact, 50% of CIOs will be accelerating robotization and automation by 2024 according to IDC. Robocorp is transforming the future of work by enabling businesses to automate processes at scale with a suite of free and open-source tools for building robots and a cloud-native orchestration platform for deploying, orchestrating, and managing them.

Robocorp’s modern technology stack has been adopted by over 5,000 developers and is built on Robot Framework and Python, of which there are millions of developers around the world. It supports robotic process automation (RPA), digital process automation (DPA) and intelligent automation in a single platform that is developer friendly, flexible to use, and free from vendor lock-in. It is the only automation solution to offer a cost-effective, consumption-based pricing model for businesses of any size.

Robocorp Control Room: Self-Managed Automation Orchestration & Deployment

In October 2020 Robocorp launched Robocorp Cloud, its multi-tenant, cloud-hosted orchestration platform for managing RPA, DPA, and process automation in a single pane of glass. In its first 6 months Robocorp Cloud has been adopted by 1,000+ organizations, with hundreds of thousands of bot processes deployed.

Today, Robocorp is renaming its orchestration platform to Robocorp Control Room, which now offers two deployment options—Robocorp Cloud, and the new Self-Managed (private cloud or on-premises) Control Room for ISVs, Robot-as-a-Service partners, and enterprises in need of enhanced data residency, governance and compliance. The self-managed Robocorp Control Room features:

Advanced access control & SSO , custom data residency & compliance

, custom data residency & compliance User management system integrations such as Active Directory, OKTA, and Auth0

Supports cloud-native and Kubernetes environments

Unlimited data storage

Option to use your own database or robot container clusters

clusters Ability to host Control Room on-premises or in your private cloud

Customized Infrastructure options for Robot container clusters; logging, analytics & BI tool integrations; and the ability to integrate your own analytics systems

integrations; and the ability to integrate your own analytics systems Annual licensing agreement

Premium support & SLA

Expanding Global Reach and New Markets with the Robocorp Partner Program

Robocorp has a fast-growing global ecosystem of more than 60 technology partners, solutions integrators, and resellers across 15 countries on four continents. With the self-managed Control Room deployment option now available, Robocorp partners can now offer their customers the option for a custom deployment to address specific security and data privacy requirements for the automation of mission critical, data-sensitive use cases in healthcare, finance, government, and more.

Robocorp gives its partners access to a sustainable, cloud-native innovation stack with an extensive community behind it, including over 7M Python developers, and hundreds of thousands of Robot Framework users. Robocorp Partners gain access to resources that include co-branded marketing materials and events, training materials, lead distribution, ongoing product improvements for partners, and ongoing onboarding support. If you’re interested in joining Robocorp’s growing partner program, please sign up here.

Quotes

Grace Isford, Canvas Ventures Partner and Robocorp Board member

“Robocorp offers the most cost-effective, most flexible automation platform whose technological prowess rivals that of massive RPA incumbents. I’m very excited to partner with Antti and team and continue to bolster Robocorp’s robust partner ecosystem and open-source community to democratize complex automation technologies and accelerate a fast-growing automation landscape.”

Antti Karjalainen, Robocorp CEO

“We have seen incredible growth in our developer community and partner ecosystem over the past year, and today we’re excited to bring Robocorp to even more markets and mission critical use-cases. It’s been our goal to make Robocorp the most widely available, flexible, and powerful way to build and deploy bots. We’re grateful for the vote of confidence by our investors that will help us lead this fast growing industry.”

Alex Zekoff, Thoughtful Automation CEO

“We found Robocorp while looking for a low-maintenance RPA cloud alternative to the typical closed-source RPA software vendors that would allow us to control development at the code level. We can now scale horizontally from 1 to hundreds of bots without additional overhead and technical debt. Robocorp has helped reduce our operational overhead by 90% and improve robot run times by 60%. With a self-hosted deployment option, we are also able to serve even more customers and develop critical automation use cases.”

Additional Resources

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. It makes it easy, affordable and fast for developers to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations. Robocorp is backed by Artisanal Ventures, Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Slow Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, and angels. It is based in the U.S. with primary offices in Finland. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/.

About Canvas Ventures

Canvas Ventures is a boutique firm for visionary builders. Leading Series A investments in transformative companies, Canvas follows a thesis-driven approach to investing, scouting, and securing fields ripe for disruption, including: fintech, digital health, marketplaces, and logistics. Canvas Ventures’ investing partners are Rebecca Lynn, Paul Hsiao, Mike Ghaffary, and Gary Little. Founded in 2013 and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Canvas Ventures and its partners have been named to Forbes Magazine’s Midas List several times over. Visit www.canvas.vc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Jennifer Lankford



jennifer@lankfordpr.com