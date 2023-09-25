Roblox to Host Investor Day November 15, 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global immersive platform for connection and communication, today announced that it will host an Investor Day with institutional investors and financial analysts on November 15, 2023 starting at 9:00 am Pacific Time.





David Baszucki, Roblox founder and CEO, will be joined by members of the leadership team to present on the company’s vision, strategy and key business and product initiatives. Michael Guthrie, Roblox chief financial officer, will present a financial overview. The presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session.

A link to the live webcast of Investor Day will be available on the company’s IR site at ir.roblox.com. An online replay will be available on Roblox’s investor relations following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

