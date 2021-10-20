Home Business Wire Roblox to Host 2021 Investor Day
Roblox to Host 2021 Investor Day

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will host its 2021 Investor Day event on November 16, 2021. Join the live webcast to hear founder and CEO David Baszucki and other members of the leadership team discuss Roblox’s most recent product and technology innovations and long-term metaverse vision.

The webcast will begin Tuesday, November 16, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET and can be found here on the company’s YouTube channel. An online replay will be available on Roblox’s investor relations website at ir.roblox.com following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

