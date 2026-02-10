Roblox Marks Safer Internet Day With Expanded Safety Partnerships and Commitment to Age-Appropriate Communication

Roblox’s Safer Internet Day Highlights:

Introduces New Youth Guide to Community Standards Co-created With Roblox Teen Council

Announces New Partnership With the Mental Health Coalition and Joins Thrive Program

Reports Strong Early Adoption of Age-Check Requirement, Advancing Civil, Age-Appropriate Experiences and Communication on the Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, today, in recognition of Safer Internet Day, reaffirmed its goal to promote safe, positive digital experiences for users of all ages by introducing a new Youth Guide to Community Standards and announcing a new partnership with the Mental Health Coalition. Alongside these efforts, Roblox remains committed to going beyond industry standards to support civil, age-appropriate communication on the platform by requiring age checks to access chat, which has shown strong early engagement from users.

“Every day, we strive to provide a safe, positive, and civil experience to our community of 144 million daily users worldwide,”1 said Matt Kaufman, Roblox’s Chief Safety Officer. “Our work never ends, and this Safer Internet Day, we are continuing to double down on our commitment to a holistic approach to online safety that combines effective and collaborative technology, clear guidance for families, and close collaboration with experts, policymakers, law enforcement, and mental health organizations.”

Youth Guide to Community Standards

To help users of all ages on the platform clearly understand our Community Standards, Roblox introduced a new Youth Guide to Community Standards, which is a resource specifically designed to resonate with younger creators and users. The guide uses conversational language and bulleted summaries to help make our safety policies more accessible. The guide was shaped in partnership with our Teen Council and attendees at the Digital Wellness Lab’s Amplify Youth Summit, who helped translate complex rules into relatable, real-world scenarios that would resonate with younger users.

As Teen Council member Hannah noted, clarity is an important deterrent for inappropriate behavior: “The best way to reduce the number of rule-breakers on a platform is to have everyone, at any reading level, equally understand what they are allowed to do and what they aren’t.”

Partnership With the Mental Health Coalition

Roblox is teaming up with the Mental Health Coalition to develop resources and support for users and parents related to civility, mental health, and well-being in gaming. Through the partnership, Roblox is joining the Mental Health Coalition’s Thrive program, which allows different online platforms to securely share signals about content related to self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders. As a member of Thrive, Roblox will be able to collaborate with other technology platforms to combat this type of harm. By partnering with the Mental Health Coalition, Roblox is expanding its robust safety network, which already includes the Tech Coalition’s Lantern program, the crisis support services of ThroughLine, and the nonprofit Robust Open Online Safety Tools (ROOST).

Commitment to Age-Appropriate Chat and Experiences

For decades, online platforms have relied on self-declared ages. Roblox is raising the bar by requiring an age check before users can access chat. Since this requirement was introduced last month, more than 45% of Roblox’s 144 million global daily active users1 have already completed an age check—a strong early signal that users are aligned with Roblox’s commitment to delivering age-appropriate experiences and functionality, including chat.

Because no system is perfect, Roblox has implemented ways for users who’ve made a mistake to update their age (for example, a parent who inadvertently completed the age-check process for their child). In addition to ID Verification, users 18 or older now have a one-time reset option in their Account Settings, to redo their age check. Parents also have a one-time opportunity to correct their child’s age via Parental Controls. Additionally, Roblox continuously evaluates user behavior using multiple signals to identify potential age mismatches, prompting additional age checks when needed. Together, these measures reflect our goal of keeping chat on Roblox age-appropriate and safe. We also encourage parents to talk to their children about online safety.

To learn more about Safer Internet Day, please visit our Civility site for useful advice and resources from our partners, as well as our Parent & Caregiver Guide, which has useful information for parents, including how to link their account to their child’s to set parental controls.

1 Age-check rates as of January 31, 2026.

