Robin Gregg Honored with Food Logistics 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync, an innovative digital financial platform, as one of the 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award winners. The award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a Rockstar of the Supply Chain,” says Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “However, I think this award is more of a testament to the entire RoadSync team. We couldn’t make strides in modernizing the supply chain industry without our dedicated team driving innovation and optimizing our solutions. In 2022, we look forward to working alongside our trusted industry partners to create new efficiencies and increase access to best-in-class financial solutions.”

Unafraid to take risks and leads with boldness, authenticity, and transparency, Gregg has challenged the traditional ways of payment management and supported the ongoing modernization of the supply chain industry through RoadSync’s digital financial platform. RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection.

“Behind every great company is an even greater leader. And, the supply chain leaders receiving this award are no exception,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation and led teams through disruption after disruption. They’ve helped their companies pivot and adapt, and continue to do so with grace, agility, flexibility and resilience. These rock stars are strong in so many ways. Congratulations to the true rock stars of the supply chain, who continue to keep the cold food chain moving.”

The complete list of this year’s award recipients can be found online at www.FoodLogistics.com. For more information about RoadSync and its suite of innovative products, visit www.roadsync.com.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, carriers, brokers, repair/tow merchants and drivers, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

