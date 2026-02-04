Robert Palmer Announces Agreements to Acquire Reside and Humaniz to Fuel Industry-wide Growth for Real Estate Teams in North America

Definitive Agreements to Acquire Reside and Humaniz Technology Assets Will Provide

Capital Infusion for Both Platforms to Scale Across the U.S. and Canada While

Remaining Brokerage-Agnostic, Expanding Access to Best-in-Class Technology for Teams Industry-Wide

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following today's announcement by HousingWire, LPT Aperture Holdings is proud to confirm definitive agreements for its acquisitions of Reside and Humaniz, two in-demand platforms purpose-built by industry leaders to better serve and scale real estate teams. LPT Aperture Holdings—recently ranked No. 2 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and parent company of innovative brands LPT Realty, Aperture Global Real Estate, and Listing Power Tools, founded by real estate disruptor Robert Palmer—will provide capital investment to accelerate both platforms’ growth and expand their reach across the U.S. and Canada while maintaining each platform's independent operations and leadership. Reside is the sector's standard-bearer in coaching and leader development; Humaniz is the premier AI-powered agent recruiting engine. Both platforms will remain available to teams at any brokerage, with the goal to elevate team services across the industry.

As the real estate industry evolves, teams have become an increasingly vital part, creating pathways for agents at every stage of their careers to grow, collaborate, and compete at a higher level. This investment aligns with one of Palmer’s core principles: agents and teams, wherever they operate, deserve access to the tools and technology that will drive their business goals.

“Exceptional platforms deserve the backing to reach their full potential. Reside and Humaniz were each created by peerless operators who know what it takes to build a winning real estate operation and propel it to the top. We’re giving them the resources to go bigger and support more teams than ever who are serious about winning their market,” said Robert Palmer, founder and CEO of LPT Aperture Holdings.

Reside: Shaping the Next Generation of Industry Forces

Reside was founded in 2023 by industry heavyweights Jon Cheplak, Suneet Agarwal, Preston Guyton, and Nick McLean, who together bring 70 combined years of building elite teams, coaching high performers, and architecting growth-ready systems. Their mission: bring the bespoke coaching, strategic guidance, and advanced technology historically reserved for top producers to team leaders ready to build productive, profitable, and scalable businesses.

Reside has demonstrated robust organic growth, becoming the most sought-after coaching and leader development platform in real estate. In just 2.5 years since its founding, the platform has supported the growth of 112 teams across North America, helping partners double their year-over-year gross commission income. Through immersive development and exclusive leadership programming, Reside powers a unique flywheel wherein agents are inspired to become team leaders and team leaders aspire to build bigger teams.

To bring their platform to more teams across the industry, Reside's founders partnered with Palmer, recognizing a shared commitment to catalyzing the broader ecosystem.

"Reside was built on the foundation of partnering with the most competent and accomplished leadership in the industry to deliver coaching and consulting to top producers who want to build a team, as well as established teams who are ready to go to the next level," said Jon Cheplak, co-founder of Reside and a defining voice in real estate leadership coaching. "Over the last 2.5 years, I am proud to say we have contributed to the growth of over 100 teams across North America as well as the attraction of hundreds of agents to their respective teams. We were approached by numerous respected individuals and companies during the meteoric rise of the Reside team platform. The number one thing we measured was who could add the most value and help take these teams further with intellectual assets and resources. Robert Palmer and LPT were a natural fit when looking at the best interests of our members and their vision for growth. Robert is one of the best marketers, business operators, and growth strategists in the real estate industry and is uniquely positioned to support the growth vision of team leaders. So much so that I have decided to stay on as a consultant after the acquisition in my role of helping team leaders continuously develop their leadership and recruiting skills. What Reside offers aspiring and existing team leaders across all brands just went next level."

Humaniz: Where Modern Teams Find The Right People

Humaniz was built by team leaders who lived the pains of traditional real estate recruiting firsthand. Founder and CEO Chris Giannos scaled his own team from two agents to more than 200 in just over two years and recognized the opportunity to innovate an onerous process. He built Humaniz to automate the administrative and marketing demands of recruiting so that teams could focus on what matters: relationships and results.

Since launching in 2022, Humaniz has become a force in real estate recruiting, facilitating over 50,000 agent introductions and contributing to more than $5 billion in closed transactions to date for hundreds of teams and brokerages nationwide.

Humaniz’s engine will become more potent with the upcoming launch of AgentIntelligence: an unprecedented solution designed to transition recruiting from fragmented tools to an intelligent, automated system powered by better data and AI. Three years in the making, AgentIntelligence will operate independent of legacy systems while incorporating MLS-level data alongside additional agent-level signals, enabling teams to identify the right targets, systematize multi-channel outreach, and generate real recruiting conversations with sharpened precision.

"We proved a next-gen recruiting model works. Now it's time to push it to new heights," said Chris Giannos, founder and CEO of Humaniz. "Robert has a knack for seeing what's next. With his support, we’re able to bring AgentIntelligence and a suite of new Humaniz products to market faster and put them in the hands of teams determined to recruit smarter."

Building a Better Ecosystem for All

For LPT Aperture Holdings, backing Reside and Humaniz reflects an overarching commitment to bolstering infrastructure and expanding access to state-of-the-art tools for real estate professionals building for the long term.

For Palmer, the timing is significant: "When the market shifts, and it will, those who built before the boom will dominate. Prioritizing tools, training, and talent matters. Reside and Humaniz offer a critical edge, and we're fast-tracking their growth so they reach more entrepreneurs who are eager to compete.”

About LPT Aperture Holdings

Recently ranked No. 2 overall on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™—the highest ranking any real estate company has ever achieved—LPT Aperture Holdings is the parent company of LPT Realty, Aperture Global Real Estate, and Listing Power Tools. Founded by real estate entrepreneur Robert Palmer, this portfolio of brands is reimagining how agents and teams grow, operate, and thrive in today’s competitive landscape—placing LPT Aperture Holdings among influential innovators in media, telecommunications, fintech, life sciences and other industries who are driving growth and transformation across the North American economy. Learn more at lpt.com; apertureglobal.com; and listingpowertools.com.

About Reside

Reside is a coaching and leader development platform dedicated to nurturing the growth of real estate team and brokerage leaders through bespoke coaching, advanced technology, and exclusive leadership programming. Founded in 2023 by Jon Cheplak, Suneet Agarwal, Preston Guyton, and Nick McLean—four long-standing industry leaders and coaches—Reside has become the fastest-growing coaching and leader development platform in real estate. In just 2.5 years, the platform has supported the growth of 112 teams across North America, doubled partners' year-over-year gross commission income, and driven a 20% month-over-month increase in sales volume. Learn more at resideplatform.com.

About Humaniz

Humaniz is an AI-powered recruiting platform for modern real estate teams and brokerages, built by operators who scaled their own team from two agents to 200+ in just over two years. After developing internal tools to automate the administrative and marketing demands of recruiting, the founders turned that system into software and Humaniz was born. All time, the platform has facilitated over 50,000 agent introductions and contributed to $5 billion+ in closed transactions for hundreds of teams and brokerages nationwide. Humaniz is currently developing AgentIntelligence, a next-generation AI platform that leverages agent-level data that MLS-dependent tools can't access. Learn more at humaniz.io.

