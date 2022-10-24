Road Ready Introduces Fus1on, their Next-Gen Cloud-based IoT Connectivity Platform

Enables Scalability, Improves User Experience and Moves Brand Closer to Achieving Total Visibility

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Road Ready has unveiled its next-generation connectivity platform, Fus1on, a true IoT solution, optimized for cloud computing, that provides the ability to scale delivery of tailored fleet data solutions to commercial transportation customers. Fus1on by Road Ready was unveiled Monday at a press event at the 2022 ATA Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego and will serve as the new foundation for Road Ready connectivity solutions as the brand thinks beyond smart trailers and toward smart fleets — then to its ultimate goal — solutions that bring total visibility into the supply chain.

“We set out nearly two years ago with a bold vision — to lead the way with breakthrough connected technologies that bring total visibility to the entire supply chain,” said Nada Jiddou, Executive Vice President of Clarience Technologies and General Manager of Road Ready. “The Fus1on platform is a significant leap forward in advancing that vision as we seek to help customers harness the power of the possible.”

Road Ready is owned by Michigan-based Clarience Technologies, a global transportation technology provider whose team of companies include several well-respected names that serve commercial transportation — including Truck-Lite® advanced LED lighting, DAVCO® diesel filtration, ECCO® safety lighting and warning systems and Pressure Systems International® tire pressure monitoring and automatic tire inflation systems.

Imagining a More Seamless Fleet Experience

With technology changing transportation at an accelerating rate, Road Ready set out to create a product that would not only serve customers today but will also continue to serve them as the fundamentals of the transportation industry change with time. To determine the product requirements needed to support this change, the Road Ready team focused on its target customer — the fleet manager — considering all aspects of that person’s typical day. From there, the task was simply to imagine the power of the possible.

“Although most fleet managers will tell you there is no typical day in the job, the pressures they face are striking,” said Mark Johnson, Clarience Technologies Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “From the moment they wake up in the morning, the nature of their business requires them to continue to prioritize and reprioritize their day to complete what’s important — urgent priorities impacting today, operational priorities impacting performance this month, and strategic priorities impacting whether or not the company outperforms competitors long term.”

With this insight in mind, Road Ready imagined a scenario where a typical fleet manager relied on a single source of data that could be analyzed and acted upon in different ways throughout the day, from a critical item checklist that prioritizes overnight issues that would be reviewed at home, to a comprehensive fleet performance dashboard that could be shared in real time with the entire fleet operations team to drive key performance indicators. Every scenario included a “single pane of glass” approach showing trailers, tractors, drivers, and all other fleet information in one place.

Building a Foundation to Better Serve Customers

With a clear, customer-focused vision, Road Ready defined the product requirements of the Fus1on platform. To integrate data more easily from a growing number of data sources, Road Ready Fus1on is built as a true IoT platform. The platform is designed to accept and integrate API feeds — a standardized approach that allows disparate apps to exchange data between one another at scale — without the extensive programming time required with custom integration. Fus1on is built to be able to accept an infinite number of APIs, each of which run queries for specific data requested by the Fus1on platform, which helps Fus1ion quickly request, process and display data from multiple sources.

Additionally, Fus1on is purpose-built for cloud computing. For the platform, Road Ready partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging a proven cloud computing system that offers significant built-in features — including leading data security protocols as well as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation functions that will ultimately make Fus1on a safer, more reliable and more advanced connectivity platform.

A Giant Step Toward a Better Customer Experience

The technical architecture of the Fus1on platform only matters for one reason — to deliver a better product to customers. Road Ready wanted to ensure this is not only true at launch, but that the platform will continue to provide a better customer experience over time.

Initially, Fus1on will be introduced as a replacement platform for the current Road Ready and Fleetilla platforms. Soon after launch, Road Ready plans to integrate increased functionality into the platform, including the ability for fleets to see the data from all their assets — trailers, tractors, trucks, containers, and other equipment — all on a single fleet dashboard. Fus1on will also enable near-complete customization opportunities, including the ability to incorporate any data feed they deem necessary, from electronic logging devices (ELDs) to repair service platforms to even enterprise resource planning (ERP) system data.

Ultimately, Road Ready remains steadfast in its pursuit of total supply chain visibility. While that milestone remains on the horizon, the power of the Fus1on platform to rapidly integrate data being generated by the entire supply chain puts the brand one step closer.

“Achieving total supply chain visibility is not impossible — it will happen in the near future,” said Jiddou. “When that day arrives, we will attribute the development of this platform as the major inflection point — giving our entire industry the ability to harness the power of the possible.”

About Road Ready

Road Ready, a Clarience Technologies brand, is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and smart fleet solutions SaaS provider headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets manage, optimize, and maximize their assets. Coupled with an expansive network of premier integration partners, customers can do more through a single interface, Road Ready continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the nearly 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. The Clarience Technologies team of companies include Truck-Lite (1955), Road Ready (2017), ECCO Safety Systems (1977), Code 3 (1974), RIGID Industries (2001), Lumitec (2007), DAVCO (1976), LED Autolamps (2002), Pressure Systems International (1993) and Fleetilla (2000). Its track record of meaningful innovation is represented best by its breakthrough innovations over the years that have accelerated progress in transportation. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com

