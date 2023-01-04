<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire RNR Unveils New Fintech Platform ‘Cine Marketplace 2.0’, Revolution in Film Copyright...
Business Wire

RNR Unveils New Fintech Platform ‘Cine Marketplace 2.0’, Revolution in Film Copyright Ecosystem, at CES 2023

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2023RNR, a content technology company, unveiled a new fintech platform for film copyrights ‘Cine Marketplace 2.0’ at CES 2023.

The new Cine Marketplace 2.0 (CMP2.0) is a fintech platform that allows individuals to invest and trade partial ownership stakes in film copyrights. This ownership allows for financial benefits over the copyrights’ 70-year life span.

Through collaboration with a major securities firm in South Korea based on blockchain technology, CMP 2.0 plans to launch its beta service in the second half of 2023.

RNR is run by founder and CEO Ray Seok, a successful and respected South Korean. RNR designs, builds and operates more than 2,500 commercial movie theatre screens across Asia. The company also offers proprietary content delivery platforms and theatre operation automation solutions.

RNR’s premium bespoke micro cinema solution, MONOPLEX, is a one-stop shop, playing First-run Hollywood films in location partners’ commercial venues. Partnered hotels, resorts and high-end community centers are able to run Hollywood movies at the same time as traditional multiplex cinemas.

MONOPLEX manages cinema remotely. MONOPLEX handles ticketing, film licensing, box office settlements, and reporting. Partners can seamlessly operate a genuine commercial cinema. Cine Marketplace 1.0 has been handling MONOPLEX’s content management.

The RNR booth is located at Eureka Park in CES 2023.

Contacts

MATT Garelik

818-802-1600

ir@rnrvh.com

Articoli correlati

Hisense Launches New Premium ULED and Laser TV Product Lineups at CES 2023, Featuring More Mini LED Options and More Laser Cinema Options

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, reveals its 2023 lineup featuring new Laser TV and Laser...
Continua a leggere

AuditBoard Named Security Compliance Software Market Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
The modern connected risk platform also extends streak of leading the Audit Management and GRC categories to three consecutive...
Continua a leggere

Luos Announces Integration with Freedom Robotics Enabling Device Monitoring and Control over the Internet from Anywhere

Business Wire Business Wire -
Simplicity and power delivered by adding a single line of code BORDEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IoT--Luos, maintainer of an open source project...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: SecurityScorecard entra a far parte della comunità degli innovatori globali del World Economic...

Business Wire