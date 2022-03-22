RMS North America Releases 2022 State of the Industry Report

New research examines the outdoor hospitality and travel industry on the path to recovery

From 2020 to 2021, RMS North America saw a 35% increase in bookings, a strong sign of industry recovery. To verify this trend and uncover others driving the industry forward, RMS conducted independent research, surveying travelers about their plans for 2022. These findings were compiled alongside consumer and business data from across the travel and hospitality industries.

“Despite the many challenges of the past few years, the human desire to travel and explore has not subsided,” stated Frederic Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer, RMS North America. “Through changing health protocols, travel bans, and shifting expectations, the travel industry adjusted to meet new demands of today’s travelers, and we’re continuing to see a strong uptick in travel bookings as we look ahead. People are ready to travel again, they’ve been ready, and we see that reflected in our data.”

Beyond indicating industry recovery, the RMS 2022 State of the Industry Report details continued growth in domestic travel, increased camping and travel spending, and lingering pandemic travel trends.

Key Findings

As consumers think about future leisure travel, 48% of survey respondents plan on taking more trips in 2022, up by 16% compared to last year’s survey findings.

Camping continues to be a strong draw for vacationers, with research showing travelers are 30% more likely to stay at a campground than last year.

Experiential travel is seeing a steady increase, with 69% of campers indicating a campground’s location and proximity to attractions influences a booking decision.

Travelers want to see some pandemic-era features stay in place, with 67% of survey respondents electing to continue enhanced cleaning in communal property spaces and 53% opting for contactless check-in and check-out processes.

“The outdoor hospitality industry is on the cusp of an exciting growth period driven by consumers’ strong desire for travel,” continued Dominioni. “At RMS, we aim to be a valued partner for the industry, supporting these businesses with the tools they need to cater to today’s travelers. This year will be one marked by resiliency, rebuilding, and embracing the now. We’re ready to help the industry navigate these shifts.”

The full 2022 report can be downloaded and accessed here.

