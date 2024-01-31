RMA Appoints Luis Damasceno as Chief Financial Officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewCFO—RMA Companies (“RMA”), a leading provider of testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical infrastructure end-markets, has appointed Luis Damasceno as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will lead all aspects of RMA’s financial operations and play a key role in the integration of acquired businesses. This appointment follows RMA’s impressive growth in 2023 via notable project wins and eight strategic acquisitions.





Damasceno is an accomplished finance leader with over 25 years of experience in the testing, inspection, certification, and compliance services sector. He was most recently the CFO of ALS Limited, a global testing services firm with over 19,000 employees across over 70 countries. He joined ALS in 2018 from Bureau Veritas, where he served for over 20 years in progressive leadership roles, most recently as CFO of North America. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in naval studies from the Brazilian Naval Academy, a Master in Corporate Finance from COPPEAD, and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University).

“We are excited to welcome Luis to RMA. He has a proven track record of scaling and transforming finance functions at leading TICC companies,” said Ed Lyon, CEO. “RMA has rapidly expanded its service offerings, end-market capabilities, and geographic footprint in recent years. As we continue our accelerated growth trajectory, Luis will be instrumental in driving financial excellence across our business, enabling our talented team of employees to better serve our clients.”

“I am honored to join RMA during such a remarkable time in the company’s history,” said Damasceno. “RMA is at the forefront of innovative testing and inspection services that support the sustainable development of critical infrastructure. I expect to build upon RMA’s strong foundation, while also leveraging my experience driving operational rigor and M&A integration at established businesses in our industry.”

About RMA Companies

RMA is a leading provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets across diverse government and commercial end-markets, including transportation, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and water resources. RMA’s team of engineers, geologists, inspectors, and technicians help infrastructure asset owners, engineering firms, and construction companies maintain compliance with strict regulatory and operating requirements through a range of geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing services. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. RMA is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.rmacompanies.com.

Contacts

Stefanie Berumen



Director of Marketing



RMA Shared Service Group



(909) 989-1751



sberumen@sharedservicegroup.com

Thomas Zadvydas



Stanton



(646) 502-3538



tzadvydas@stantonprm.com