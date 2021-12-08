Riverbed|Aternity Announces Appointment of New Board of Directors

New Board Brings Significant and Diverse Experience to Support Company’s Growth and Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed|Aternity (the “Company”) today announced that, as part of its recapitalization, which was finalized today, the following seven directors have been appointed to the Company’s new Board of Directors (the “Board”). These appointments became effective on December 7, 2021, upon the completion of the Company’s recapitalization and voluntary court-supervised process.

“ We are pleased to welcome our new directors, a group of seasoned, accomplished and respected business leaders who will bring a wide and diverse range of skills to the Riverbed|Aternity Board,” said Dan Smoot, President and CEO of Riverbed|Aternity. “ As we begin our next phase, we are excited to be moving forward with a strong and experienced Board that is aligned with our vision for the future, and will help us further our strategic goals, expand our relationships across industries and capture the value creation opportunities and growth in front of us. With a stronger financial profile and reinforced Board oversight, Riverbed|Aternity is ideally positioned to meet and exceed our customers’ and partners’ needs.”

The following individuals, who collectively bring extensive industry and leadership experience, will serve as members of the Board:

R. Carter Pate, Chair of the Board



Mr. Pate is an accomplished former CEO and Financial Executive with over 40 years’ experience leading companies. During his two decades at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP he rose to become the US and Global Managing Partner for HealthCare and Government. He is a current Audit Committee Director at Optioncare Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and has also served as CEO of MV Transportation, CEO of Providence Services Corp (NASDAQ:MODV), Chairman of the Board at Red Lion Hotels, Chairman of the Board of Bioscrip, Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS), and as Audit and Compensation Chair of five other public companies. He is a CPA, was awarded his FCPA and CFE, was named a Board Governance Fellow of NACD, and is the author of The Phoenix Effect. He is a resident of Dallas, Texas.

Steve Curts



Mr. Curts has extensive senior executive experience in operations, M&A, restructuring and corporate strategy. He has a track record of driving revenue and profit growth, large transformational programs and global operations, while focusing on building and developing teams. Mr. Curts is currently a Managing Director and oversees Portfolio Operations at Certares Management, LLC. He is a resident of Dallas, Texas.

Sherman Edmiston



Mr. Edmiston is the Managing Member of HI CapM Advisors, Ltd., a consulting firm that provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporations, private equity firms, and credit funds. Mr. Edmiston was a Partner and Managing Director at Zolfo Cooper LLC (now Alix Partners) until December 2015. Mr. Edmiston currently serves on the board of directors of Arko Corp., GTT Communications, Inc., Key Energy Services, Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics, and REAL ALLOY. Previous directorships include Arch Resources, Inc., Centric Brands, HCR Manorcare, IPC Systems, Inc., JL French Automotive, Monitronics Inc., Preferred Sands and Skillsoft. He resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Patricia Hume



Ms. Hume is a dynamic leader whose career in software and high tech spans four decades, including 20 years at the C-level. Ms. Hume currently serves as CEO of Canvas GFX Inc. With a wealth of cross-functional experience and deep operational expertise across IBM, SAP, Avaya, and various microcaps and startups, Ms. Hume specializes in driving sustained growth and high-impact turnarounds. She is a resident of Boston, Massachusetts.

Chris Lahoud



Mr. Lahoud is a Partner at Apollo, one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers, where he joined in 2018. Previously, Mr. Lahoud was a senior professional with Deutsche Bank and started his career in credit trading at Citibank. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond. In addition to Riverbed|Aternity, he currently serves on the boards of Hertz and Moxe Health.

Dave O’Callaghan



Mr. O’Callaghan is well respected across the high tech industry, and is an Executive Faculty member at the University of Denver. His career has spanned nearly forty years in high tech having had executive leadership roles at VMware, Cisco and Hitachi Data Systems. He currently is a Partner at Vation Ventures, a firm that provides innovators a path to success in the high tech ecosystem. He is a resident of Denver, Colorado.

Dan Smoot



Mr. Smoot joined Riverbed|Aternity in June 2018 and currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has more than 30 years of experience holding top leadership roles at top technology companies including Salesforce, Cisco and VMware. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Smoot held several executive leadership roles at Riverbed, including most recently COO and leading the company’s Worldwide Sales, Channels and Alliances, Sales Operations and Customer Experience teams. Mr. Smoot was previously Executive Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Executive Vice President of Market Readiness at Salesforce. Prior to Salesforce, Smoot worked at VMware as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Operations. Before VMware, he spent more than 12 years in a variety of senior leadership roles at Cisco. Mr. Smoot resides in San Francisco, California.

Mr. Smoot continued, “ I also want to thank our outgoing board members for their valuable service over many years. Their leadership was instrumental in building Riverbed into the leading platform it is today, and they have played a pivotal role in guiding us through our successful recapitalization. We wish them well in their future endeavors.”

About Riverbed|Aternity



Riverbed|Aternity enables organizations to maximize visibility and performance across networks, applications and end-user devices, so they can fully capitalize on their cloud and digital investments. Riverbed|Aternity solutions enable organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application, while supporting business objectives to mitigate cyber security risk and enhance the digital experience for all end-users. The Company offers two best-in-class product lines: end-to-end visibility – including NPM, APM and EUEM – that delivers actionable insights; and network and acceleration solutions, including application acceleration (SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), WAN optimization, and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed|Aternity’s 30,000+ customers include 95% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

