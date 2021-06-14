Award honors Riverbed and its partner community in delivering market-leading IT solutions that enable hybrid and modern work-from-anywhere environments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Riverbed to its 2021 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list. This annual list acknowledges technology vendors that partner with solution providers to virtualize all aspects of data center infrastructure – from storage and networking to compute and security – to truly deliver a software-centric IT solution.





LinkedIn: Riverbed recognized on the CRN 2021 Software-Defined Data Center 50 list: https://rvbd.ly/3vdCEJJ

The list is selected by a panel of CRN editors each year, who review companies based on feedback from solution providers in the industry, as well as the strength of the vendors’ technology portfolios, effectiveness, visibility, business and sales influence, and their impact on the channel.

CRN’s Software-Defined Data Center 50 List recognizes forward-thinking technology providers that seek to nurture, innovate, and grow the data center industry with modern, software-centric technologies. Riverbed was chosen as a premier technology supplier based on the strength of the product portfolio it offers through partners, as well as its overall standing in the IT channel.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a CRN Software-Defined Data Center 50 company and it speaks to the hard work and dedication of our team and Riverbed’s partner community in delivering market-leading solutions to solve critical business problems,” said Eric Tinker, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales at Riverbed. “The Riverbed Channel ecosystem, supported by our innovative partner program, Riverbed Rise, enables channel partners to move customers toward hybrid and modern work-from-anywhere environments and build out service provider practices as the market shifts to more consumption based models. With market-leading technology that provides greater visibility and performance of networks and applications, together we provide end customers with better security, user experiences and overall increased business performance.”

“From industry stalwarts to innovative startups, these vendors are transforming the software-defined data center market, partnering with top solution providers to create agile, efficient, cost-effective data center solutions that foster scalable, easy-to-manage IT environments,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We at The Channel Company congratulate them on their dedication to delivering best-in-class data center products and services to help improve business across the industry. They are truly raising the bar for the modern data center.”

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/SDDC50

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to maximize performance and visibility for networks and applications, so they can overcome complexity and fully capitalize on their digital and cloud investments. The Riverbed Network and Application Performance Platform enables organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application, and helps to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats. The platform addresses performance and visibility holistically with best-in-class WAN optimization, network performance management (NPM), application acceleration (including Office 365, SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 99% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

Contacts

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Esther Burciaga



Riverbed Technology



415-527-4810



esther.burciaga@riverbed.com