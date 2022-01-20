Riverbed | Aternity Announces Partner of the Year Awards

Riverbed | Aternity honors partners for their strategic role and outstanding business achievement in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed | Aternity today recognized top global partners during its annual Sales Kickoff event. The Partner Awards distinguished partner companies for their work in helping mutual customers maximize visibility and performance across networks, applications and end-user devices so organizations can fully capitalize on their digital investments and deliver an exceptional user experience. In total, Riverbed honored seven partner companies for their achievements in 2021, across various categories both globally and regionally.

The 2021 Riverbed | Aternity Partner of the Year Award winners included: Arrow ImmixGroup, Fujitsu, NTT, Orange Business Services, Red River, Trace3 and World Wide Technology. The full list of global and regional award winners and specific categories are below.

“We are thrilled to honor our leading Partners for their achievements in 2021. The Riverbed | Aternity Partner Awards celebrate their strategic role in our business and our mutual success,” said Shaun Bierweiler, Chief Revenue Officer at Riverbed | Aternity. “Our partners delivered innovative enterprise solutions that help organizations as they shift to digital and hybrid work environments, providing better overall user experiences and business performance to customers.”

The Riverbed | Aternity partner ecosystem is composed of a network of focused, dedicated and invested partners across the globe, including technology resellers, solution providers, value added distributors, technology partners, system integrators, outsourcers and service providers. Riverbed | Aternity delivers industry leading visibility solutions that provide actionable insights, and network and acceleration solutions for today’s hybrid enterprise architecture, leveraging a partner ecosystem that is both profitable for the partner and rewarding for the customer.

The Riverbed | Aternity Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact business on both a global and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales leadership worldwide.

The Riverbed | Aternity Partner of the Year Award Winners for 2021:

GEO Impact Partner of the Year Award Winners:

Americas Partner: Trace3

EMEA Partner: NTT

APJ Partner: Fujitsu

Public Sector Partner: Red River

Global Service Provider of the Year Award Winner: Orange Business Services

Global Distributor of the Year Award Winner: Arrow ImmixGroup

Global Partner of the Year Award Winner: World Wide Technology

