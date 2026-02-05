RISR Partners With Allworth Financial to Further Strengthen Business Owner Planning Across National Advisory Platform

Collaboration broadens Allworth’s firmwide capabilities, enhancing the tools available to advisors to deliver deeper valuation, wealth and succession planning for business owner clients

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BusinessOwners--RISR, a leading business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with Allworth Financial (“Allworth”), a national, full-service registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with approximately $34 billion in assets under management (AUM). Through the collaboration, Allworth advisors will leverage RISR’s business owner planning technology through a unified dashboard, enabling them to guide entrepreneurs through every stage of the business lifecycle—from growth and valuation to succession and exit.

By integrating RISR into its advisory platform, Allworth strengthens its ability to deliver highly coordinated financial, tax and business planning—hallmarks of the firm’s differentiated approach. The partnership supports Allworth’s focus on serving business owners in communities across the country, bringing institutional-level, sophisticated planning to entrepreneurs who value personalized, local guidance.

“Allworth remains committed to the idea that quality financial guidance is both comprehensive and personalized, with our success tied to our clients’ success,” said John Bunch, chief executive officer of Allworth Financial. “Our partnership with RISR builds on that commitment by giving our advisors additional, modern tools to support business owners who are the backbone of local economies, helping them make confident decisions about their businesses, their families and their futures.”

Business transitions are accelerating nationwide as owners approach retirement, increasing demand for coordinated valuation, tax-aware succession and exit planning. Through RISR, Allworth advisors can seamlessly integrate business insights into broader financial plans, ensuring business, personal and tax strategies remain aligned as owners navigate liquidity events and long-term planning decisions.

“Business owners don’t experience their finances in silos, and neither should their advisors,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “Allworth has built a highly innovative model by bringing tax and advisory services together at scale. Our partnership helps extend that model even further, giving advisors a modern, data-driven framework to deliver enterprise-level business owner planning to entrepreneurs in communities across the country.”

RISR’s platform streamlines complex workflows associated with business owner planning, allowing advisors to evaluate business value, model succession scenarios and connect personal, business and tax considerations in one centralized experience. The integration reflects the growing industry demand for technology that can scale specialized planning without sacrificing personalization or advisor-client relationships.

End clients will be able to access RISR’s insights and deliverables directly through select Allworth advisors as part of the firm’s integrated planning offering. For more information or to request a demo of RISR, visit risr.com.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Allworth Financial

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Folsom, California, Allworth Financial is a national, full-service registered investment advisory firm with approximately $34 billion in assets under management and administration. Serving clients in all 50 states through more than 40 offices nationwide, Allworth delivers integrated financial planning services, including investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, insurance, and 401(k) management. Backed by Lightyear Capital and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, the firm has completed 45 acquisitions since 2018. Consistently recognized as a top 20 RIA by Barron's, Allworth delivers personalized financial guidance, supported by experienced professionals and an industry-leading platform, to help clients plan wisely and enjoy life. For more information, visit AllworthFinancial.com.

