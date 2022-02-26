Home Business Wire Riskified Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.riskified.com/ or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Riskified will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to ir@riskified.com, or by post to Riskified Ltd., Europe House, Sderot Sha’ul HaMelech 37, Tel Aviv Yafo, Israel.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com.

Investor Relations:

Contacts

Chris Mammone

The Blueshirt Group for Riskified

ir@riskified.com

Corporate Communications:

Rowena Kelley

press@riskified.com

