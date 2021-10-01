Riskalyze Launches Discovery and More Live from the Fearless Investing Summit

New feature to search and screen funds renders “the archaic 30-page report” obsolete and headlines a slew of updates including an All-New Portfolios Experience at the company’s annual event in Palm Springs.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AaronKlein—Riskalyze, the company that invented the Risk Number®, today announced several revolutionary upgrades to its platform at the company’s annual Fearless Investing Summit. During this three-day event, leading financial professionals, experts, and entrepreneurs come together to discuss key financial advisor trends, digital marketing strategies, and lessons in entrepreneurship from more than 40 featured speakers.

Headlining CEO Aaron Klein’s keynote presentation today was a feature brand-new to Riskalyze: Discovery. It uses a quantitative engine to find exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other securities that best fit an investor’s portfolio utilizing a series of criteria that includes the Risk Number® and Riskalyze GPA®. For Riskalyze Select and Elite users, Discovery is part of a free upgrade and it will be live by the end of October.

“Riskalyze has a time-honored reputation for continual innovation on behalf of the advisors we love to serve, and the end investors they empower to invest fearlessly,” Mr. Klein said. “Discovery is a new cornerstone in our efforts to deliver a modern client engagement, portfolio analytics, and investment research experience. It will revolutionize how advisors search and discover the right investment solutions for their clients, and we’re so excited to put it on their desktops.”

Other announcements from Mr. Klein’s keynote presentation include:

Command Center: A home-office platform that includes an all-new Alignment Dashboard to bring central visibility to risk objectives, compliance tools for sifting through a firm’s accounts to spot and correct issues, proposal oversight to visualize and document Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) compliance on client and prospect-facing proposals, and user management capabilities for firms as well.

All-New Portfolios Experience: The core hub of work in Riskalyze gets its most significant upgrade to date. This new experience is about putting what advisors need right in front of them at all times. They can use Riskalyze’s core analytics dynamically by switching between analyzing a portfolio, an account, or a model inside an account in real-time. The new Portfolios allows advisors to drill down deep or zoom out to see the big picture, all on the same screen. The new experience is also incredibly fast, loading the average portfolio eight times faster and handling portfolios with five times the complexity. Additionally, there is a new stress test available for advisors – the “2020 Pandemic Crash” stress test built using historical data from the actual event. All of this is a free upgrade to all Riskalyze users.

Trading Enhancements: Advisors are using Riskalyze Trading to manage $23 billion in assets to date. Riskalyze is building an Accounts Dashboard so advisors can see, search, and adjust how they’re managing accounts across their books of business. In 2020, Riskalyze Trading added tax optimization and automated tax harvesting loss. As a result of this, the average advisor using Riskalyze Trading’s tax intelligence saved $43,000 in taxes across their book of business, and one user saved over $800,000 for clients.

Mr. Klein was joined during his keynote presentation by Envestnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Crager (via video), Mariner Wealth Advisors’ Head of Platform Solutions Brian Leitner, CFP®, and Cetera Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Adam Antoniades.

