Riskalyze Launches Command Center to Empower Compliance Professionals

The Command Center home-office platform is now available with firm configuration tools and its cornerstone app: Compliance

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apex—Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, today launches Command Center for growing wealth management firms. Now available for advisory firms large and small, Command Center empowers professionals with best-of-breed compliance and firm configuration.

Command Center makes it easy to see which accounts have inappropriate investments, concentrated positions, or are out of alignment with their targets.

“We are incredibly excited to help wealth management enterprises leverage the same industry-leading risk technology their advisors are using to proactively align clients and their portfolios,” said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. “The response to Command Center from our early pilot customers has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to equip compliance teams with a new generation of tools to drive digital transformation in their businesses.”

Compliance is the cornerstone app in the book-of-business-wide Command Center platform, and it boasts the ability to analyze every single holding across a firm and roll that analysis up for efficient identification of misaligned accounts or households, quick search for accounts under specific advisors or clients, and flexible filtering to fit any concentration threshold. The app supports a firm’s entire book of business, regardless of how many advisors in the firm are using Riskalyze.

For Riskalyze users, Compliance can pull in the client Risk Numbers they have assessed for more precise alignment analysis, either in addition to or instead of investment objectives. Holdings can be sourced from all the major custodians, including Schwab, TD, Pershing, Fidelity, LPL, Interactive Brokers, Raymond James, and Apex, as well as technology platforms such as Orion, Envestnet, Tamarac, and Black Diamond. Firms can organize a book into one domain to keep all accounts together, or they can choose multiple domains to reflect the varied segments of their book that they want to manage separately.

For more information about Command Center, go to https://www.riskalyze.com/commandcenter.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

