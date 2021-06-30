Home Business Wire Riskalyze Introduces New Best Interest Proposal Assessment
Business Wire

Riskalyze Introduces New Best Interest Proposal Assessment

di Business Wire

To assist broker-dealers with the Regulation Best Interest rule (Reg BI), the industry’s premier proposal solution now includes a critical rollover assessment.

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#401kRiskalyze, the company that invented the Risk Number® serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, announced today the addition of the Best Interest Proposal Assessment (BIPA) which will equip compliance teams and advisors with the documentation needed to prove best interest for client rollovers as financial advisors prepare for upcoming regulations.

With more compliance standards and requirements coming from the U.S. Department of Labor and Securities and Exchange Commission, BIPA was built to help advisors propose portfolios that best match their clients’ needs, document the source of funds, and, if necessary, complete a rollover assessment. This assessment — which can be enabled on Riskalyze Enterprise Select or Riskalyze Enterprise Elite customer accounts — allows clients and advisors to document the specifics on qualified account rollovers for 401(k)s, 403(b)s and more.

“At Riskalyze, we believe that an effective proposal process can do even more than drive growth and set the right expectations with investors; it can document and prove that advisors are acting in the best interest of clients,” said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. “BIPA is a big advantage for the home office teams doing that work across our profession.”

By using BIPA, advisors can archive proposals and rollover assessments and deliver those results in PDF or printed reports.

“The launch of our Best Interest Proposal Assessment and expanded Reg BI tools allow advisors and enterprise home offices to not only meet these regulatory obligations but set a new precedent for client expectations,” said Patrick Hannon, VP Enterprise Solutions at Riskalyze.

Riskalyze’s BIPA is available for eligible Enterprise customers. To learn more, go to the Riskalyze Knowledge Base or email enterprise@riskalyze.com.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
StreetCred PR

Allie Zendrian

allie@streetcredpr.com
516-581-7202

Jason Lahita

jason@streetcredpr.com
973-460-7837

Articoli correlati

New App, Picticular, Allows Consumers to Find Movies on Any Streaming Platform Ending the Constant Frustration of Searching for Entertainment Content

Business Wire Business Wire -
Similar to a Dating App, Consumers Swipe Right and Left to Satisfy Their Entertainment Needs Saban Studios Steps Up to...
Continua a leggere

All Wireless & Prepaid Expo Hosts 13th Expo in Las Vegas

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Wireless Industry Gets Back to Business LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IoT--All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, the largest combined show for the...
Continua a leggere

SYN Ventures Debuts with $165+ Million Fund to Invest in Companies Ready to Disrupt the Cybersecurity Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Founded by former Fortune 500 CISOs Jay Leek and Patrick Heim, Firm reveals three investments: Sevco Security, SynSaber &...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New App, Picticular, Allows Consumers to Find Movies on Any Streaming Platform Ending the...

Business Wire