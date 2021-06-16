Riskalyze and RightCapital Elevate Their Integration

The industry’s premier risk alignment and portfolio analytics platform seamlessly supplies position level account data to RightCapital’s dynamic financial plans.

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AaronKlein—Riskalyze, the company that serves tens of thousands of financial advisors with risk alignment and portfolio analytics, and RightCapital, the next-generation financial planning tool that provides advisors with the ability to create custom, comprehensive financial plans, have enhanced their integration which will immediately provide financial advisors seamless access between the two industry-leading tools.

RightCapital allows financial advisors and their clients to continuously refine their financial plans as life unfolds via services including budgeting, Social Security withdrawal optimization as well as student loan, Medicare and estate planning needs. Financial professionals using Riskalyze and RightCapital have an even stronger arsenal of tools at their disposal to guide their clients to make the best financial decisions.

“As a complete, end-to-end financial planning solution, RightCapital has been on an impressive growth tear when it comes to their capabilities, and we’re pleased to deepen our integration,” said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. “At Riskalyze, we are constantly innovating to provide our customers with all the tools that they need to accurately guide their clients toward financial success. Our enhanced integration with RightCapital brings an even more streamlined workflow straight to advisor desktops.”

As a result of this integration, RightCapital clients have access to all of Riskalyze’s model portfolios with the company’s signature Risk Number® displayed. Advisors can then import position-level account data into their RightCapital financial plans.

“We always want to provide our users with access to best-in-class technology. So when it came to upgrading our process around risk, it was a very easy decision to focus our efforts on our partnership with Riskalyze,” said Shuang Chen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of RightCapital. “We are excited to enhance this integration for our financial advisors who will now have greater ability to assess their clients’ risk tolerance and the appropriate investments to match.”

In the first six months of this year, tens of billions of dollars in new assets under management (AUM) have been able to leverage Riskalyze. To date in 2021, Riskalyze has added more than 10,000 financial advisors to its platform.

Riskalyze and RightCapital will be offering a joint webinar about this enhanced integration on June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT. To learn more and register, go to www.riskalyze.com/events.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

To learn more about risk management and communication strategies, join Riskalyze at its annual Fearless Investing Summit in Palm Springs on September 29. For more information, go to https://www.riskalyze.com/fearless.

About RightCapital

RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional’s retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today’s financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

