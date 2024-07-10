Rising Theft and Falling Trust Spur Consumer Demand for Package Protection

WooCommerce merchants can now access Norton Shopping Guarantee with Package Protection’s extension from the WooCommerce Marketplace to instantly insure shipments and boost cart conversions.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ecommerce landscape is facing significant challenges with package theft and consumer trust. According to Capital One, in 2023, over $13.4 billion was lost to package theft, with more than 50% of online shoppers expressing concerns about their deliveries. Additionally, the Baymard Institute noted that 70% of online shopping carts were abandoned in 2024, with a quarter of these abandonments due to concerns about credit card information security, contributing to a $10 billion annual loss to fraud.

In response to growing demand from consumers, Norton Shopping Guarantee with Package Protection by EasyPost has launched for WooCommerce, now available on the WooCommerce Marketplace. This new integration aims to provide WooCommerce merchants with the tools needed to insure shipments, enhance customer confidence, and increase conversion rates, directly addressing the issues of package theft and trust.

“Our shopping guarantee aims to provide consumers with a secure online shopping experience. The integration with WooCommerce allows us to extend these assurances to more merchants, helping to build trust and improve conversions,” said Sam Hancock, Chief Revenue Officer at EasyPost.

Addressing Consumer Concerns

Norton Shopping Guarantee with Package Protection by EasyPost offers several benefits to help merchants address these concerns:

$5,000 Package Protection: Provides shipping insurance with hassle-free claims for lost, damaged, or stolen packages.

Provides shipping insurance with hassle-free claims for lost, damaged, or stolen packages. $10,000 Identity Theft Protection: Offers ID recovery services and reimbursed expenses to protect customers from fraud.

Offers ID recovery services and reimbursed expenses to protect customers from fraud. $100 Lowest Price Guarantee: Refunds customers the difference if the price drops on your website within 30 days.

Refunds customers the difference if the price drops on your website within 30 days. $1,000 Purchase Guarantee: Ensures customers receive the correct product, offering refunds or replacements for incorrect items.

Boosting Cart Conversions and Repeat Purchases

The Norton Shopping Guarantee trustmarks can be placed throughout the website and checkout process, reassuring customers and reducing cart abandonment. This third-party endorsement can help build customer trust and encourage repeat purchases.

“We are pleased to offer Norton Shopping Guarantee with Package Protection on our platform. This partnership addresses key consumer concerns and enhances the shopping experience, benefiting both businesses and their customers,” said Aleks Bettin, VP of Business Development at WooCommerce.

Enhancing the Customer Experience

Norton Shopping Guarantee with Package Protection by EasyPost provides a comprehensive solution for merchants to address the pressing issues of package theft and trust. By offering these guarantees, merchants can improve customer satisfaction, boost conversion rates, and encourage repeat business, all while maintaining a secure and trustworthy shopping environment.

For more information on integrating Norton Shopping Guarantee with your WooCommerce store, visit the WooCommerce Marketplace.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is an award-winning technology leader that provides innovative solutions to today’s global shipping challenges for ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. In addition to their advanced shipping capabilities, EasyPost offers the Norton Shopping Guarantee with Package Protection, a unique service that provides shoppers with a robust shopping guarantee bundled with shipping insurance.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About WooCommerce

Woo is the company behind the leading open-source ecommerce platform, WooCommerce, powering 30.5% of the top million online stores.* Built on WordPress, WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business.

Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, Woo is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world.

* StoreLeads, StoreLeads.app, June 2024

