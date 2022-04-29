RISE™Robotics Awarded $1.7 Million Contract to Modernize United States Air Force Ground Support Equipment

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission heavy machinery company, announced today that it has been selected to receive a $1.7 Million TACFI* (Tactical Funding Increase) by AFVentures to modernize United States Air Force Ground Support Equipment.





The TACFI significantly contributes to modernizing a critical piece of handling equipment for aircraft munitions, the MHU-083 Jammer, which is an essential enabling component for the USAF to demonstrate strategic deterrence and global reach. Patented RISE™Technology delivers a machine capable of unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency for an extensive suite of support vehicles. The award directly supports the Air Force’s need for more efficient, effective, and electrically powered loading equipment.

RISE™Robotics CEO, Arron Acosta commented, “We are honored to bring RISE™ machine technology to United States Air Force warfighters to modernize the equipment they use to be more available, more efficient, more productive and safe. It is estimated that there are over 2,000 Jammers in service today, which illustrates how important this is to Air Force operations and how significant the business opportunity is for RISE™Robotics.”

RISE™Robotics zero emission machines incorporate the patented RISE™Cylinder (US Patent 11255416, Patent Pending: WO2019/014259), a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic cylinders for heavy equipment and machinery that addresses the battery-electrification problems inherent in hydraulic systems by delivering hydraulic-like forces at unprecedented efficiency, precision, speed, and weight. RISE™Cylinder uses up to 90% less energy than hydraulic cylinders.

Founded in 2011 by graduates of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), RISE™Robotics is a high-growth technology company backed by The Engine, a Tough Tech venture capital fund built by MIT, Greentown Labs, and Techstars.

About AFVentures

AFVentures, a division of AFWERX, seeks to expand and maintain innovative capabilities by matching operator needs with private-sector solutions. It primarily works with the SBIR/STTR program to make these connections. The Air Force established AFWERX in 2017 to foster a culture of innovation in the service and connect innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, AFWERX has set out to solve some of the most pressing challenges the Air Force faces.

*The TACFI (Tactical Funding Increase) is an AFVentures instrument, which is administered as a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Award.

About RISE™Robotics

RISE™Robotics is leading the way to Zero Emission heavy machinery by providing the world’s most efficient and productive alternative to hydraulics. Designed for medium and heavy-duty applications, RISE™Technology provides fuel, emissions, and sound reductions, improves productivity, and extends machine life. Find RISE™Robotics online: https://www.riserobotics.com/.

