Rise Vision Wins Tech & Learning Best of 2021 Awards of Excellence

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalsignage—Rise Vision, a leading provider of digital signage for the K12 education industry, has won in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Primary Education category. Tech & Learning’s judges deemed Rise Vision as a standout for supporting teaching and learning in 2021.





This annual contest focuses on outstanding products that supported education this past year no matter the learning environment, whether face-to-face, remote, or anything in between. Eligible products included hardware, software, curriculum, and more, all divided by grade levels to make it easier to find the solutions you need. Tech & Learning’s panel of educators evaluated the nominations based on a set of criteria that included: the product’s ability to support different learning environments and student needs; value; versatility; and ease of use.

“2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning,” says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser.

Rise Vision made several changes in 2021, notably releasing the Unlimited License, support for Android, Android TV, Fire OS, and launching a web player. Several key partnerships took place including with Airtame, ScoreStream, and Random Acts of Kindness. For a full list of changes, see Rise Vision’s 2021 Year in Review.

“Last year, many schools were impacted by the pandemic and transitioned to a remote learning environment, unclear as to when things would return to normal. We took the time to survey customers with the goal of learning how we can continue to improve our service offering to support them during this time. We learned that one of the top goals for schools with their digital signage was creating a positive school culture. It was close second only to improving communication. Our changes focused on these goals and we look forward to continuing to build on these improvements in 2022.” – Daniel Climans, Growth Marketing Manager, Rise Vision

If you are interested in learning more about digital signage, and how Rise Vision can help your school/district better communicate with students, faculty, and the community, visit: https://www.risevision.com/digital-signage-for-k-12-school-districts

ABOUT RISE VISION

Rise Vision is the #1 digital signage solution for schools. Since 1992 Rise Vision has been obsessed with helping customers improve communication. Rise Vision currently serves over 3,000 schools across North America. Rise Vision makes digital signage easy by providing schools with new templates every week, over 425 so far, to keep their displays current and engaging with 99% uptime.

