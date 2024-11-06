Rise Broadband Acquires MidAtlantic Broadband Assets in Missouri

Hybrid Fiber and Fixed Wireless Provider Enters Missouri Market

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rise Broadband, a leading provider of broadband services across 16 states, today announced it has acquired MidAtlanticBroadband’s 100% fiber-to-the-home broadband/internet business in Missouri. Operating under the Yondoo Broadband brand, MidAtlantic Broadband’s business in Missouri adds almost 10,000 residential and commercial locations across eight markets in the eastern part of the State.





“ We’re very excited to welcome Yondoo’s broadband customers and employees to Rise Broadband,” said Jim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Rise Broadband. “ Our mission at Rise Broadband is to provide high-speed quality broadband service to unserved and underserved communities across the U.S. We take pride in being active, long-term partners in the local communities we serve – enabling economic growth through the connectivity we provide. We are excited to enter the Missouri market and to continue investing in providing broadband solutions across the state.”

With this acquisition, Rise Broadband will now provide service in the cities of Kahoka, Canton, La Grange, Bowling Green, Elsberry, Potosi, Belle, and Bland in Missouri. 100% of homes passed are serviceable with fiber-optic service.

“ We are excited to support Rise Broadband’s continued growth with this high-quality asset that furthers our geographic expansion,” added Emily Azer, Director of GI Data Infrastructure and Bill Glennon, Principal of GI Data Infrastructure. “ Since our acquisition in February 2023, Rise Broadband has been rapidly expanding its footprint through the deployment of new fiber-to-the-home networks and through the upgrade of its hybrid fixed wireless infrastructure.”

Davis Graham & Stubbs acted as legal counsel to Rise Broadband. Q Advisors acted as financial advisor to MidAtlanticBroadband and Foster Garvey acted as legal counsel.

About Rise Broadband

Rise Broadband is on a mission to connect communities to the world. Rise Broadband offers affordable and reliable high-speed Internet and phone services across Texas and 15 other states. Founded in 2006, Rise Broadband builds on its legacy of superior customer service by offering fast and contract-free connections via its Fixed Wireless or Fiber Internet networks. Ranked the country’s best rural internet service provider by CNET and Rolling Stone Recommends. Additional information is available at www.RiseBroadband.com.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $43 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity strategy invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure strategy invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Contacts

Rise Broadband Media Contact:

Katie Schoon



Communications Consultant



Kschoon@consultant.risebroadband.com

Rise Broadband Contact:

Jeff Kohler



Chief Development Officer



jkohler@risebroadband.com