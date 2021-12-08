Ripcord Brings Human-Centered Approach to ML and Robotics With New Executive Appointments

Expanded executive team combines deep expertise in human-centered design to reinforce Ripcord’s leadership as the most customer-centric ML and AI-led robotics company

HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripcord, the world’s first robotic digitization company, today announced the addition of three leadership team members with a critical focus on advancing Ripcord’s vision to design products and services to help its customers succeed. Ripcord’s expanded leadership team is set to drive the company’s growth as more businesses look for automated options to manage their complex data and move toward digital transformation.





Kristin Krajecki, formerly Ripcord’s CX and chief marketing officer, has been appointed the chief revenue officer for the US. Krajecki’s new role signals a larger strategic pivot for the company where she will bring a human-centered design approach to building the relationship between Ripcord and its customers.

To build upon Ripcord’s human-centered design approach, the company has hired Dania Harris as director of strategy and customer experience. With a master’s degree in design planning and years of experience applying human-centered methodologies, Harris will be influential in identifying insights and crafting strategies to enable frictionless workflows and enhance Ripcord’s customer experience.

Joining Kristin and Dania is the new VP of marketing, Lia Hanson. Lia brings strategic demand generation expertise to refine Ripcord’s positioning in the marketplace as the human-centered ML company powered by robotic digitization.

“With the addition of Kristin Krajecki as chief revenue officer, Dania Harris as director of strategy and customer experience and Lia Hanson as VP of marketing, we’re excited to tap into their collective expertise and passion in human-centered design and customer experience to solidify Ripcord as the most customer-centric ML and AI-led robotics company for digital transformation,” said CEO Bill Kurtz.

Ripcord’s industry leading ML and AI capabilities powered by robotic digitization are setting a new standard for businesses to embrace digital transformation. With a customer-first mindset, the company designs solutions that enable and empower humans to harness the power of automation, AI and ML, so they can focus on more strategic decision-making and creative work.

“My expanded role at Ripcord is a larger strategic move for the company to take a laser focus on putting our customers and their needs at the center of everything we do,” said Krajecki. “We’re on a growth trajectory that is poised to elevate our intentions on the people we’re here to serve. I am thrilled to apply my background in customer experience design to help Ripcord realize that larger vision.”

About the new Ripcord leadership team:

Kristin Krajecki, Chief Revenue Officer

Krajecki has over 20 years of experience designing powerful brand and customer experiences for Fortune 500 and start-up companies alike. She has held various leadership positions at the global design firm, Frog Design, led client relationships at advertising agencies Leo Burnett and GSD&M, and taught at the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design.

Dania Harris, Director of Strategy and Customer Experience

Harris is a seasoned strategist who seeks the intersections of human behavior, business needs, technology and culture to inform opportunities for experience-enhancing innovation across product, service, communication and brand. She has a master’s degree in design planning and years of experience applying human-centered methodologies.

Lia Hanson, VP of Marketing

Hanson has over 14 years experience focused on increasing revenue through demand generation activities with an account-based lens. She is passionate about helping Ripcord build on its human-centered approach and create an empathetic experience with humans and robots.

They are joining VP of Robotics, Lalo Ruiz and Chief Product and Customer Officer, Ahson Ahmad as two existing leaders at Ripcord with deep design-thinking expertise. Together, the expanded leadership team will collaborate to advance Ripcord’s innovative robotics solutions designed to help their customers be successful with their digital transformation endeavors.

About Ripcord

Ripcord is transforming the $62 billion records management, RPA, MPS, and ECM space through robots that scan, index and categorize paper records, making them searchable in the cloud and integrated into existing enterprise systems. Ripcord is based in California. and has raised $65 million from leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Baidu, Lux Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Steve Wozniak, Legend Star, and Icon Ventures. For more information about Ripcord, visit www.ripcord.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Agata Porter



Matter Communications



ripcord@matternow.com