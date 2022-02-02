Ripcord Announces Sam Fahmy as President and Chief Executive Officer

Fahmy to Drive Company’s Rapid Growth and Leadership in New Era of Enterprise Digitization

HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripcord, the world’s first robotic digitization company, is pleased to announce Sam Fahmy as its new President and CEO. As digital transformation accelerates across the enterprise, Fahmy is poised to propel Ripcord’s growth to the next level with technology innovation and frictionless customer experiences at the heart of its strategy.





Fahmy’s 20+ year winning track record in enterprise software is rooted in leading high-performance teams to benchmark growth, industry leadership and value creation. Fahmy joins Ripcord from WorkFusion, the leader in AI-powered automation, where he served as chief revenue and marketing officer, driving record growth and category leadership.

Prior to WorkFusion, Fahmy held executive leadership roles in sales, marketing, product and general management at Cvent, the global leader in event and hospitality technology, where he was instrumental to the company’s rise from start-up and rapid growth to multi-billion-dollar valuation. He has also served as CEO of a VC-backed software company that he co-founded and held senior roles at top private equity and consumer products companies.

“Distinctly positioned at the intersection of technology innovation and business transformation, Ripcord is leading the pack in three of the hottest technologies fueling enterprise digitization: robotics, machine learning and cloud. Ripcord is unique in its ability to solve complex digitization challenges for companies, while helping them deliver superior experiences to their consumers and employees,” says Fahmy. “I’m thrilled to join Ripcord’s top caliber team as we help advance and accelerate our customers’ digitization agendas.”

In his role as President and CEO at Ripcord, Fahmy aims not only to scale the company’s growth and technology leadership, but also to strengthen Ripcord’s fundamental human-centric approach across all aspects of the business, starting with providing customers with a seamless experience throughout their digital transformation journeys.

“I am pleased to welcome Sam to the Ripcord family as we continue to create innovative technology and spearhead the digitization movement,” commented Board Member and interim CEO Bill Kurtz. “Ripcord is on an incredible trajectory and with Sam’s strong experience in AI and enterprise software, we are on track to lead the digital automation industry.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, remote work and mobile-digital experiences have taken center stage, enlightening companies to the necessity of back-office digitization as the foundation for today’s modern front-end experiences. Ripcord looks to take advantage of this emerging category and drive growth and development at a global scale in 2022 and beyond.

About Ripcord

Ripcord is transforming the $62 billion records management and document intelligence space with its unique combination of robotics and machine learning that work together to scan, index and categorize paper and digital records, making them accessible in the cloud and actionable via core systems. Ripcord is based in Silicon Valley, California, and is backed by the world’s leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Icon Ventures, Baidu, Lux Capital, Legend Star, Silicon Valley Bank and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. For more information, visit www.ripcord.com.

