RingCentral Ranked Highest in Three out of Four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report

Ranked highest in use cases including midsize enterprise, large & multinational organizations, and unified communications with integrated contact center

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CriticalCapabilities—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has received the highest scores in three out of four use cases among 14 total vendors in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report.

Gartner “Critical Capabilities” are attributes that differentiate products/services in terms of their quality and performance. Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for acquisition decisions. Those use cases include:

Midsize Enterprise

Large & Multinational Organizations

UC with integrated Contact Center

Mobility and Remote Working

“The world is evolving to meet the growing demand for hybrid work, and Unified Communications as a Service is a critical technology to help people connect, communicate and collaborate from anywhere,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “At RingCentral, we focus on bringing together trust, innovation and partnership to deliver the benefits of UCaaS to our customers. It’s great to see the recognition by Gartner Critical Capabilities ranking us #1 in the majority of use cases.”

RingCentral has also been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic QuadrantTM for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide. The 2021 report marks the seventh year in a row that Gartner has positioned RingCentral furthest to the right for completeness of vision. The complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available for complimentary download.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner., “Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide” Christopher Trueman, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O’Connell, Rafael Benitez, Pankil Sheth, October 19, 2021. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, By Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O’Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, 18 October 2021 GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

Mariel Santos



mariel.santos@ringcentral.com

650-830-4493