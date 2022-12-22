Ring in 2023 in the Virtual World of Times Square

— New Year’s Eve Celebrations Return to the Metaverse with Two Immersive Experiences: Virtual New Year’s Eve and MetaFest —

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration at One Times Square is returning to the metaverse with two immersive, virtual experiences: Virtual New Year’s Eve (VNYE) and MetaFest 2023.





“ Virtual experiences like VNYE and MetaFest add a new, immersive dimension to the iconic celebration that is New Year’s Eve in Times Square and is a glimpse of what’s to come at One Times Square,” said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square. “ We believe the future will be defined by the thoughtful integration of the virtual and physical worlds, optimized for user experience. We continue to reimagine how spaces and events like New Year’s Eve can be experienced by leveraging the power of AR/VR technologies, web3, and virtual activations.”

“ Times Square New Year’s Eve is a global celebration that connects the world as we collectively say goodbye to the year past and look with hope to the year ahead,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “ Jamestown has deepened those connections through these VNYE and MetaFest experiences, adding new layers and dimensions to this iconic celebration in ways that we never could have imagined.”

VNYE

Through the VNYE app and website, people from across the globe can explore the virtual world of Times Square, play games, and livestream New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square and around the world. The experience will include Wonderama’s live family-friendly broadcast and livestreams of New Year’s Eve festivities from countries around the world, culminating with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration in Times Square at midnight.

Users can create personalized avatars, explore the Times Square Plazas, collect confetti to earn points for additional avatar customizations, and visit the observation deck at One Times Square to view the virtual world of Times Square from above.

Inside One Times Square, users can discover three unique and immersive games: Dance World, where users show off their dance skills; Nature World, where users can take in various nature landscapes and engage in a scavenger hunt to collect pieces of the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball; and Zero G, where users can travel around the globe through a slide experience, visiting an array of the world’s landmarks while earning power-ups and points along the way.

At midnight on New Year’s Eve, users can ring in the new year in the Times Square metaverse with a virtual Ball Drop Celebration and fireworks show. VNYE will offer nine live camera feeds in Times Square and two EarthCam live streams of New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the globe.

Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square, launched VNYE in 2020 as a new way to celebrate New Year’s Eve amid the pandemic and cancelation of in-person celebrations. The VNYE app is available for download in app stores now, with livestreams starting December 31, 2022. For more information, visit VNYE.com and follow along at @onetimessquarenyc.

MetaFest

The virtual One Times Square (-111, -113) in Decentraland, a leading decentralized virtual world, will host MetaFest 2023, a global party featuring live DJ sets, interactive games, exclusive New Year’s Eve wearables, and countdown to midnight. The virtual party, now in its second iteration, starts at 11:00 p.m. ET.

In 2021, Jamestown partnered with Digital Currency Group to recreate One Times Square in Decentraland. The virtual space hosted the inaugural MetaFest global party for New Year’s Eve 2022.

Background

VNYE and MetaFest are part of a broader digital integration at One Times Square. In April, Jamestown announced the $500 million redevelopment of One Times Square as a 21st century visitor center for New York City. In addition to a new viewing deck and museum experience, the redevelopment will also include a next generation brand experience offering brands the added ability to connect with their customers in Times Square through immersive, technology-enabled activations. The interactive experiences will encompass 12 floors and include digital, virtual, and augmented reality integrations.

In August, One Times Square launched Concrete Jungle AR, a large-scale, app-based augmented reality experience that brought an AR safari to Times Square, transforming Times Square’s plazas into a digital playground.

About One Times Square

One Times Square is a globally recognized landmark located in the heart of Times Square, broadcasting the most monumental moments within our world’s history, and has served as the home of the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration since 1907. With an annual pedestrian count of 130 million in a typical year, and additional viewership from film, TV, and social media, the 26-story property is one of the most visible and recognizable locations in the world, offering brands a global stage to engage with their audience.

In April of 2022, Jamestown, owner of One Times Square launched a $500 million redevelopment of the property which will open the building to the public for the first time in decades through the creation of a modern-day visitor center, new viewing deck and an integrated AR-VR brand experience upon completion in summer of 2024.

Designed by Cyrus L. W. Eidlitz and originally built in 1904 to serve as the headquarters of The New York Times, One Time Square is one of only two stand-alone buildings in the neighborhood offering clear, unobstructed sightlines from all points within the Times Square “bowtie,” an area which encompasses Broadway and Seventh Avenues from 43rd Street to 47th Street.

About Jamestown

Jamestown is a global, design-focused real estate investment and management firm with a 39-year track record and mission to create places that inspire. Since its founding in 1983, Jamestown has executed transactions totaling approximately $40 billion. As of September 30, 2022, Jamestown has assets under management of $13.2 billion and a portfolio spanning key markets throughout the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. Jamestown employs more than 400 people worldwide with headquarters in Atlanta and Cologne, and offices in Amsterdam, Bogotá, Boston, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Current and previous projects include One Times Square and Chelsea Market in New York, Industry City in Brooklyn, Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, the Innovation and Design Buildings in Boston and Lisbon, and Groot Handelsgebouw in Rotterdam. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

