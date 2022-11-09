Ring Container Technologies Awarded EcoVadis’ Gold Sustainability Rating

EcoVadis is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry, today announced that the company received a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains. The rating puts Ring among the top 5% of all companies assessed.

The objective of the EcoVadis methodology is to measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system through its policies, actions, and results. The assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Ranking in the 98th percentile, Ring was only one point shy of achieving a platinum rating.

From last year’s honors to this year, the company’s score increased by 20 points, from silver to gold status. As an industry leader in sustainability practices, Ring’s proprietary technologies have been recognized for reducing food waste, minimizing material and energy usage, and being fully recyclable.

“EcoVadis’ trusted, standard rankings reinforce Ring’s commitment to investing in making products and innovations more sustainable and eco-friendly,” said Brian Smith, Ring Container President and Chief Operating Officer. “The progress made within the company throughout the last year is evidence of that. Our customers rely on Ring not only for their shipments on time and in full, but also for sustainable solutions. We are proud to deliver on that.”

In addition to a high-ranking EcoVadis performance, Ring is involved in several other initiatives to support environmental protection. Last year, the company pledged a 20% energy intensity reduction, on average across all plants, by 2028 through the Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program. And across the country, 100% of plants have committed to Operation Clean Sweep to keep plastic debris out of waterways.

To date, the EcoVadis database counts more than 90,000 rated companies in 175 countries and 200 industries. Approximately 750 multinational enterprises, representing over 47,000 procurement and sustainability professionals, have selected EcoVadis to assess and monitor their global supplier base or selected business partners.

About Ring Container Technologies

Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on developing container technology solutions for its customers for more than 50 years, the company has grown to be an industry innovation leader and one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit www.ringcontainer.com.

