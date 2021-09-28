Ring Announces Next Generation of Home Security Devices and Services That Protect Every Corner of the Home

From a Home Security System that integrates network security and always-on connectivity, to a virtual security guard and custom event alerts, Ring continues to reimagine and innovate whole-home security

Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, today introduced several new home security devices, features and services that build on a promise of peace of mind. From robotics to connectivity to computer vision, Ring continues to innovate and deliver solutions that work better together for true, whole-home security. Ring announcements today include:





Ring Alarm Pro – a first-of-its-kind home security system that combines protection against break-ins, floods, fires and network threats with the reliable connectivity of a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router.

Virtual Security Guard – a new subscription service where third-party professional monitoring companies will visually monitor outdoor Ring cameras and provide the peace of mind of an on-site security guard.

Custom Event Alerts – refined, computer vision based custom smart alerts that do everything from letting customers know when a package arrives to whether or not the garage door is open.

Ring Always Home Cam – the first flying, autonomous home security camera that provides a variety of perspectives from a single device.

“If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that technology in the home has to evolve to meet changing customer needs, and we continue to innovate and provide easy-to use solutions that help our customers protect what matters most,” said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring. “That includes bringing together network security in addition to physical security, and providing options for customers when they aren’t able to immediately check in on a camera notification. With the next generation of devices and services we are announcing today, we continue to deliver on our mission to make neighborhoods safer and provide customers with peace of mind.”

Ring Alarm Pro: The New Standard in Home Security Systems

Ring Alarm Pro is a first-of-its-kind home security system that combines professionally-monitored home security, reliable internet connectivity, and world-class network security in a Ring Alarm base station with eero Built-in. With optional connected sensors that alert to smoke, leaks and emergencies, alongside the reliability of a TrueMesh eero Wi-Fi 6 router and 24/7 Backup Internet, Ring Alarm Pro is built to help customers monitor and protect their homes from all of today’s threats, even if there’s an internet outage. And with brand new Ring Edge technology, coming soon, Ring Protect Plan subscribers can insert a compatible microSD card into the Ring Alarm Pro and connect cameras to process and store videos locally.

Along with Ring Alarm Pro, Ring is announcing Ring Protect Pro, a comprehensive new subscription service featuring cloud video storage for cameras, local video storage and processing, professional monitoring, 24/7 Backup Internet for devices connected to a selected wifi network, cybersecurity features with eero Secure, a hands-free emergency helpline with Alexa Guard Plus, and more—all for $20/month or $200/year per location. Ring Alarm Pro is available for pre-order today, starting at $249.99.

Virtual Security Guard: Peace of Mind When Out of Range

Virtual Security Guard is a new subscription service that allows third party professional monitoring companies to keep tabs on motion events for customers’ Ring outdoor cameras. With Virtual Security Guard, customers select which Ring cameras will be monitored by the selected provider, when their Ring Alarm is armed in home or away mode, for everything from package deliveries to a stranger looking in a window. When a camera detects motion, the monitoring company is alerted, and is able to respond based on what they see via the camera’s live view. If a person is detected on the property, agents will respond based on a series of guidelines, such as using the camera’s two-way talk functionality to communicate with the visitor, using the camera’s siren, or quickly dispatching emergency services if needed.

Customers are able to add or remove cameras from the Virtual Security Guard service at any time, and agents can only access live view once motion is triggered and are never able to view motion events when in disarmed mode. They are also unable to download, share or save videos. The service will first be offered to US customers by Rapid Response, a leading professional monitoring company, and will expand to additional providers. Customers can request an invitation to try Virtual Security Guard, starting today.

You’re Invited: Always Home Cam Takes Flight

Always Home Cam offers a variety of perspectives throughout the home, all in one camera. Available starting today in the United States via invitation only, Always Home Cam charts a new path forward for home security cameras. This device uses a combination of active sensors and advanced navigation algorithms to fly along your custom, predetermined paths when triggered by a Ring Alarm sensor or within the Ring App. With an on-board flight control system, Always Home Cam only flies where a customer wants, when a customer wants, and only records in flight for added privacy and security. Customers can request an invitation for Always Home Cam, starting today.

New Customizable, Smart Alerts

In addition to today’s product launches, Ring announced new alert types on Ring Doorbells and Cams that improve motion alerts, including Package Alerts and Custom Event Alerts.

With Package Alerts on Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2020), receive notifications when packages are delivered within a preferred package drop zone.

Custom Event Alerts train the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery to identify when an object is in a specific state, such as when a garage door is left open or closed, or when a car is spotted in the driveway. Once identified, a notification is sent to the customer via the Ring app so they know the state has changed. Customers can customize an area to monitor and provide two different states of the object during set-up, allowing for true personalization of motion alerts.

Additional Information

Learn more about how all of these new products and features can bring neighbors peace of mind knowing their home is secure both inside and out at ring.com/announcements. Click here for photos and video. With Ring, you’re always home.

Ring Always Home Cam has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

