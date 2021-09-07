 Rimini Street Honored With Seven Stevie® Awards for Technical Innovation, Excellence in Customer Service, Global Growth and Corporate Responsibility

Company receives 2021 American Business Awards and 2021 International Business Awards that include a Gold Award in Science or Technology for its innovative, proprietary AI Support Platform that reduced time to resolve client cases by 23% and drives an average global client satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5.0

AI Innovation Leveraged to Deliver the Most Responsive Customer Service

Rimini Street was awarded the Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Science or Technology for its proprietary, patent-pending AI Support Platform that provides proactive intelligence to accelerate better client service and decreases the time to resolve client cases by an average of 23%. The AI Support Platform was developed by the Company’s in-house Innovation Team that has deployed several other ground-breaking, proprietary support tools and technologies used to assure the most responsive delivery model in the enterprise software support market. The Company’s average global client satisfaction score is currently 4.9 out of 5.0, where 5.0 is “Excellent.”

Improved Service Guarantees, New Services Drive Customer Satisfaction and Growth

Rimini Street also won two Stevie Awards for Company of the Year – Computer Services in the 2021 ABA and IBA awards for expanding its products and services portfolio, new executive appointments, revenue growth and its continuous innovation in client service delivery. Over the past year, the Company launched the global availability of Support for SAP S/4HANA, enhanced its service response guarantee for clients by shortening response times for critical Priority 1 cases from 15 minutes to 10 minutes and crossed the $5 billion mark for total maintenance cost savings delivered to its clients since the Company’s inception.

Helping Clients Manage COVID-19 Specific Challenges

Rimini Street’s Global Product Delivery (GPD) team also won a Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year in the 2021 ABA. The GPD team is made up of hundreds of professionals around the world responsible for building tax, legal and regulatory (TLR) updates to support the TLR requirements for Rimini Street global clients operating in 126 countries. It is one of the only organizations in the world that researches, analyzes, scopes, develops, tests and delivers TLR updates to those running Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and SAP enterprise software across dozens of releases and relied upon to process billions of dollars in transactions annually.

In a period dominated by COVID-19 special government legislation, TLR updates were often unexpected and urgent due to the tax and payroll changes made across dozens of countries, which added to the critical importance and complexity of the work. During this period, the GPD team delivered a total of nearly 90,000 individual updates in 2020 across 58 countries – a 40% increase over the previous year – and which included more than 6,000 pandemic-related TLR updates to clients in 42 countries.

A Commitment to Supporting Local Communities

Rimini Street won two Stevie Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for the work stemming from the Company’s global Foundation efforts. The Rimini Street Foundation is the charitable arm of Rimini Street that is funded privately by the Company and reflect the hearts, passion and values of the Company’s global colleagues to give back through employee time, in-kind donations and financial contributions. The Foundation was recognized for its ongoing commitment to provide relief for people and places in dire need. Over the past year, to help combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rimini Street Foundation provided masks and cleaning supplies across six continents and deployed 3D printers to employees to print face shields for front-line healthcare workers in hospitals and senior centers.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized once again with prestigious Stevie Awards for our commitments to innovation, client service excellence, expansion, growth and giving back to a global community with so much need for assistance,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “We bring the same passion for client service excellence as we bring to our Foundation activities in the communities in which we live and work, and I couldn’t be prouder of the mission-critical, 24x7x365 service our global Rimini family provides our clients and the support we provide our communities in need.”

