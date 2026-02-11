Ridge Security Awarded a 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award by TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinSecurity--Ridge Security today announced that TMC has named RidgeBot® as a recipient of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award presented by TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

“This recognition from TMC underscores our mission to help organizations move beyond surface-level visibility to true, continuous validation of their security posture,” said Lydia Zhang, President and Co-Founder of Ridge Security. “With RidgeBot’s agentic AI-driven approach, we’re enabling security teams to uncover real attack paths, prioritize what matters most, and strengthen resilience across increasingly complex hybrid environments.”

RidgeBot®, the company’s flagship offensive security platform, uses agentic AI-driven security technology that autonomously scans, validates, and safely exploits vulnerabilities across your IT, OT, and cloud infrastructures, delivering verifiable evidence of security gaps with threat validation. RidgeBot® provides rich analytics for risk assessment and prioritization, issuing a report with comprehensive assessment and prioritized remediation guidance.

The latest RidgeBot® 6.0 release further extends these capabilities through integration with AI frameworks, enabling exploit chaining, contextual reasoning, PII detection, and deeper remediation guidance. These features allow enterprises to conduct frequent, scalable testing well beyond the limits of traditional manual testing.

“Congratulations to Ridge Security for being honored with a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for their innovation and commitment to securing precious networks and data. RidgeBot has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

Backed by TMC’s 50 Years of Excellence

Established in 1972, TMC is a veteran technology media company that provides industry coverage across sectors such as cybersecurity, telecommunications, and AI. Its Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are designed to recognize marketplace leaders and technical advancement, leveraging TMCnet’s reach of over one million monthly unique visitors to provide visibility for recipients.

About Ridge Security

Ridge Security delivers intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity validation solutions that help organizations proactively manage risk and improve resilience. Recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation and honored with awards such as Top Emerging Cyber Security Company for 2025 and CRN’s Tech Elite 250 of 2025, Ridge Security supports customers across America, Europe, and Asia through a global ecosystem of more than 160 partners. The company serves organizations in sectors including finance, government, telecommunications, and enterprise.

For more information, go to https://ridgesecurity.ai/, also follow Ridge Security: X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

