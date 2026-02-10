Ridge Security Appoints Dan Mrvos as Vice President of Sales

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinSecurity--Ridge Security, leader in AI-powered offensive security for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced that Dan Mrvos has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Mrvos will report to CEO Nick Mo and lead global sales as Ridge Security continues to scale its business. He brings more than 30 years of experience building and growing emerging technology companies, from early-stage startups through IPO, as well as turnaround and acquisition environments.

“Dan has already demonstrated the trust, partnership, and leadership we value at Ridge Security,” said Nick Mo, CEO of Ridge Security. “His experience scaling sales organizations and leading high-growth teams makes him a strong addition to our leadership team as we continue expanding.”

Mr. Mrvos has held senior executive roles across sales, product management, and technical leadership at companies including Object Design, Vitria, Proofpoint, SeeBeyond, and Savvion. Most recently, he led global sales teams at Proofpoint across the U.S., EMEA, and Asia, and advised VC and PE portfolios on sales and go-to-market strategy.

“Ridge Security has built a leading technology, powerful platform and a team I trust,” said Mr. Mrvos. “I’m excited to join the sales organization and support customers in strengthening their security posture through continuous validation.”

Mr. Mrvos holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Dartmouth College and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

Ridge Security delivers intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity validation solutions that help organizations proactively manage risk and improve resilience. Its flagship platform, RidgeBot®, is a leading agentic AI-based adversarial risk validation platform that supports continuous threat exposure management programs. Recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation and honored with awards such as Top Emerging Cyber Security Company for 2025 and CRN’s Tech Elite 250 for 2025, Ridge Security serves customers around the world through a network of 400+ partners in sectors including finance, government, telecom, and enterprise.

