Ric Edelman Reveals His 22 Predictions for 2022

GREAT FALLS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ric Edelman, one of the most prominent thought leaders in the investment advisory field and founder of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, has revealed his 22 Predictions for 2022.

“DACFP is committed to educating financial advisors about blockchain and digital assets, and helping them understand where this new asset class is headed is essential, so they can better serve their clients,” Edelman said. Of his 21 predictions in 2021, only two that he said would occur last year didn’t happen. Three longer-term predictions are making progress as he predicted – giving him a 91% success rate.

Ric Edelman’s 22 Predictions for 2022

The market cap for digital assets will end the year higher than it began, and possibly significantly higher. This will be fueled by increased adoption by all three groups of investors: individuals, financial advisors, and institutions (including endowments, pension funds, sovereign funds, corporate treasuries, hedge funds, and more). By the end of the year, more than 500 million people worldwide will own bitcoin. The SEC will approve a bitcoin ETF. Deposits will exceed $5 billion within two weeks of its debut. By year-end, there will be more than a dozen such ETFs. Tokenization will skyrocket – both in quantity and in breadth of asset class. Assets ranging from tangibles (real estate and collectibles) to intangibles (music royalties to performance contracts will become increasingly commonplace. The financial services industry will lag adoption. The combined market share of bitcoin and Ethereum will fall below 50%. NFTs will begin to be commonly used in commerce by industries beyond the financial services industry. “Metaverse” will become as well known by December 31, 2022, as “NFT” was on December 31, 2021. The digital assets ecosystem will create thousands of jobs in occupations that never existed before, such as DeFi yield farmers and NFT speculators. The European Commission will pass the MiCA regulations. More than 50 members of Congress will disclose that they personally own digital assets. Jamie Dimon will stop saying that bitcoin is worthless. By the end of 2022, more than a third of American adults will own bitcoin. Tens of thousands of Millennials will replace or refinance debt via crypto lending opportunities. Supply chains will increasingly be tracked via blockchains. At least one more country (following El Salvador’s example) will accept bitcoin as legal tender. At least one more country (following The Bahamas’ example) will issue a CBDC. When asked in surveys whether bitcoin might ever fall to zero, fewer than 10% of financial advisors will say yes. For financial professionals who recommend digital assets to clients, their standard allocation will be 3% to 5%. More than 10% of American adults will become members of a DAO. The FASB will announce it is revising GAAP accounting rules explain how digital should be recorded on corporate balance sheets. The traditional 60/40 portfolio will be heavily debated by financial advisors as they argue over the inclusion of digital assets. More than ten thousand financial professionals will enroll in DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets program so they can serve their clients better, and attract new clients and AUM.

About Ric Edelman

Ric Edelman is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 10 books on personal finance. He was ranked three times as the nation’s #1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron’s and founded the nation’s largest financial planning firm, now serving 1.3 million clients and managing $300 billion in AUM. Edelman is in both Research Magazine’s and Barron’s Financial Advisor Halls of Fame, and recipient of IARFC’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Investment Advisor, RIABiz and InvestmentNews all named him one of the most influential people in the investment management profession. He is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of 10 books on personal finance with more than one million copies in print in seven languages.

About DACFP

The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) is a leading financial educations company dedicated to advancing the financial industry’s awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with world-class leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs, and other educational content at DACFP.com. Financial advisors can demonstrate their knowledge, set themselves apart from others and earn 13 CE credits by attaining DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets. The program serves a wide spectrum of financial professionals and currently has over 1,200 professionals enrolled.

