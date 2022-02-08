Ribose Achieves World’s First STAR Certification With CSA Cloud Controls Matrix v4

LONDON & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bsi—Ribose has become the world’s first cloud service provider (CSP) to achieve Cloud Security Alliance’s (CSA) STAR Certification using the newly released CSA Cloud Controls Matrix v4.

STAR Certification is the internationally recognized cloud security certification program from CSA that specifies comprehensive and stringent cloud security requirements on CSPs. The CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) is the de-facto standard for cloud security assurance and compliance, widely used in assessing cloud security performance of cloud implementations. CCM 4.0.1, the latest version of the matrix, is composed of 197 control objectives structured in 17 domains and details leading-edge cloud security practices, covering all key aspects of cloud technology.

The STAR Certification upgrade assessment was performed by BSI, a leading cloud assessment certification body, and original launch partner of the CSA STAR Certification program. Ribose’s certification was granted on December 15, 2021.

“Our users are leading innovators in their industries. By achieving compliance to the latest and most comprehensive cloud security standard to date, users rest assured relying on Ribose for their success,” noted Ronald Tse, founder of Ribose. “As the first organization worldwide to achieve STAR certification to CCM 3 and now CCM 4, our commitment in protecting users’ information and privacy to the greatest extent is continually demonstrated.”

“The CSA CCM, now in its fourth version, is recognised by many governments and industries to encompass leading edge best practices and guidance against the cyberthreats of today. We applaud Ribose’s commitment to cloud security and its continual quest in providing a safe and secure environment for its users,” explained Jim Reavis, CEO of CSA.

Mr. Michael Lam, Managing Director Assurance, APAC, BSI, remarked, “The landscape of cloud security shifts continuously as is the world we are living in today. In order to provide its users a secure and private way to work, Ribose has demonstrated its world-class commitment to achieving leading best practices in cloud security.”

About Ribose

Ribose creates asymmetric security™ and standardization technologies trusted by industries with heightened cybersecurity needs. Having pioneered the comprehensive approach to verifiable cybersecurity, Ribose is a Deloitte Technology FAST 20 and Red Herring Top 100 Global company, and received the CSA APAC Enterprise Award and several Stevie® Awards for its innovations.

Ribose is the first cloud service provider (CSP) to achieve certification to the CSA CCM 4.0 and to achieve the highest security tiers in NIST CSF and MTCS. It is also certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 20000, ISO 22301, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO 45001.

Learn more at: ribose.com.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About BSI

BSI (British Standards Institution) equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. As the world’s first National Standards Body and a founding member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), BSI is responsible for originating many of the world’s most commonly used management systems standards.

Learn more at: bsigroup.com.

