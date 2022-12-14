Ribose Achieves Continued Verified Compliance to BS 202000:2022 Through Annual Assessment Program with BSI Pacific Limited

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bsi—Ribose has achieved verified compliance towards BS 202000:2020, the British standard for standardization management systems, through an annual assessment program with BSI Pacific Limited.

Prepared by the BSI technical committee DEF/1 Defence standardization, BS 202000:2020 is the world’s first standard for a standardization management system, providing a systematic and effective approach to govern usage of standards, which is crucial to vendor and supplier confidence. BS 202000:2020 adopts a Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle approach to manage the selection, adoption, application, and deployment of standards, covering aspects such as policies, leadership, planning, support, and operations.

Since BS 202000:2020 does not have an accredited certification program, Ribose has implemented an annual assessment program through annual third-party pre-assessment audits. Ribose completed its initial two-stage audit against BS 202000:2020 on 28 June 2021 with the issuance of a letter of conformity by BSI, and completed its subsequent verification audit on 14 June 2022, also performed by BSI.

“Standards are crucial to international trade and interoperability. Inundated by an increasing number of international, national and industry standards, organizations are forced to rethink their approach on the adoption and implementation of standards,” said Ronald Tse, founder of Ribose. “BS 202000:2020 is a key standard that provides an innovative and systematic approach towards standardization that will aid organizations of any size.”

Michael Lam, Managing Director, Assurance Division, BSI APAC Region, remarked, “BS 202000:2020 provides best practices distilled from experiences accumulated in the defence industry, which can greatly help guide and assist today’s organizations in their adoption of standards. BSI is delighted to support Ribose’s commitment in implementing an annual assessment program for this important British standard.”

About Ribose

Ribose creates asymmetric security™ and standardization technologies trusted by industries with heightened cybersecurity needs. Having pioneered the comprehensive approach to verifiable cybersecurity, Ribose is a Deloitte Technology FAST 20 and Red Herring Top 100 Global company, and received the CSA APAC Enterprise Award and several Stevie® Awards for its innovations.

Ribose is the first cloud service provider to achieve certification to the CSA CCM 4.0 and to achieve the highest security tiers in NIST CSF and MTCS. It is also certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 20000, ISO 22301, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO 45001.

Learn more at: ribose.com.

About BSI

Since 1901, BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, ‘inspiring trust for a more resilient world’. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 86,000 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

Learn more at: bsigroup.com/en-HK.

