Ribose Achieves Certification to SS 584:2020 Multi-Tiered Cloud Security Standard

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bsi—Ribose has achieved certification and renewal to SS 584:2020, the third edition of the Singapore Standard for Multi-Tiered Cloud Security (MTCS) at the highest Tier 3, accredited by the Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC), having transitioned from its certification to SS 584:2015.

The MTCS certification scheme is the world’s first multi-tiered cloud security certification, differentiating tiers of security requirements depending on risks faced by the provider. MTCS is defined by the SS 584 cloud security standard, which is approved by the Information Technology Standards Committee (ITSC) with support from Enterprise Singapore and IMDA Singapore. The latest edition of SS 584:2020 improves on SS 584:2015 through closer alignment with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and providing additional controls on emerging technologies, such as zero trust and continuous monitoring.

Ribose completed its transition assessment audit to SS 584:2020 from SS 584:2015 in January 2022, observed by a Witness Assessor from the Singapore Accreditation Council, and fully renewed its certification in November 2022, both by BSI. Ribose was the world’s first organization to achieve certification to MTCS when the program was first launched with SS 584:2013, and first to achieve transition towards SS 584:2015, also supported by BSI.

“Our users work with valuable digital assets and are therefore heavily reliant on the underlying security of cloud platforms. MTCS has been a pioneering certification scheme since its inception by setting a high bar for cybersecurity of cloud service providers.” noted Ronald Tse, founder of Ribose. “By upgrading our MTCS certification to SS 584:2020 at Tier 3, our users are assured that their information remain secure under the most stringent requirements designed for mission-critical data.”

Charlene Loo, Managing Director of BSI Singapore said, “The MTCS certification scheme is the world’s first cloud security standard that covers multiple tiers of cloud security. With the proliferation of data breaches and malicious attacks, organizations need to employ the most proficient and best-in-class cybersecurity strategy available. As a SAC-accredited certification body, BSI is proud to support Ribose’s commitment to ensure cloud security through its SS 584:2020 transition.”

About Ribose

Ribose creates asymmetric security™ and standardization technologies trusted by industries with heightened cybersecurity needs. Having pioneered the comprehensive approach to verifiable cybersecurity, Ribose is a Deloitte Technology FAST 20 and Red Herring Top 100 Global company, and received the CSA APAC Enterprise Award and several Stevie® Awards for its innovations.

Ribose is the first cloud service provider to achieve certification to the CSA CCM 4.0 and to achieve the highest security tiers in NIST CSF and MTCS. It is also certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 20000, ISO 22301, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO 45001.

Learn more at: ribose.com.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, ‘inspiring trust for a more resilient world’. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail, and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

Learn more at: bsigroup.com.

