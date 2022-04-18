Home Business Wire Riassunto: ExaGrid nominata finalista per i 2022 Storage Awards
Business Wire

Riassunto: ExaGrid nominata finalista per i 2022 Storage Awards

di Business Wire

L’azienda di archiviazione con backup multilivello nominata in 11 categorie al “The Storries XIX”

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExaGrid®, l’unica soluzione di archiviazione con backup multilivello del settore, ha annunciato oggi di essere stata nominata in 11 categorie per la 19a edizione annuale degli Storage Awards.

ExaGrid è diventata finalista nelle seguenti categorie:

  • Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year
  • Channel Partner Program of the Year
  • Data Protection Company of the Year
  • Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year
  • Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year
  • Immutable Storage Vendors
  • Ransomware Protection Company of the Year
  • Storage Company of the Year
  • Storage Innovators of the Year
  • Storage Performance Optimisation Company of the Year
  • Storage Product of the Year

Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l’unico giuridicamente valido.

Contacts

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com

Articoli correlati

Riassunto: Desktop Metal presenta il nuovissimo S-Max® Flex, un sistema di produzione additiva robotica 2.0 che realizza la stampa 3D a sabbia conveniente per...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Il nuovo sistema si unisce alla linea ExOne S-Max di Desktop Metal, leader nella categoria, di soluzioni industriali a...
Continua a leggere

Riassunto: Litera seleziona il nuovo CEO Sheryl Hoskins

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hoskins porta una vasta esperienza nella guida dell'eccellenza operativa, nella costruzione di team di livello mondiale e nella scalata...
Continua a leggere

Riassunto: Sagemcom SICONIA™ La suite di software scelta da Groupe E per la sua realizzazione di contatori smart in Svizzera

Business Wire Business Wire -
RUEIL MALMAISON, Francia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Il 7 marzo 2022, Sagemcom è stata scelta da Groupe E per la realizzazione del suo...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire