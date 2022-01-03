RFG Advisory Masterclass for Advisors Presents “Future Proof Your Business: Insights from a Behavioral Finance Expert”

Psychologist, Author and Finance Expert, Daniel Crosby, Ph.D. will discuss “future proofing your business” on January 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BehavioralFinance–RFG Advisory “RFG”, an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors, goes live from its headquarters in Birmingham to present the second in a series of Masterclass virtual events for advisors. “Future Proof Your Business: Insights from a Behavioral Finance Expert” features Daniel Crosby, Ph.D. Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions, broadcasting live from the RFG Advisory Podcast Studio on January 12, 2022 from 2:00-3:30 PM CST.





Educated at Brigham Young and Emory Universities, Dr. Daniel Crosby is a psychologist and behavioral finance expert who helps organizations understand the intersection of mind and markets. Dr. Crosby recently co-authored a New York Times Best-Selling book titled, Personal Benchmark: Integrating Behavioral Finance and Investment Management.

Dr. Crosby also created the “Irrationality Index,” a monthly emotion indicator that measures greed and uncertainty in the market. His thoughts have appeared in the Huffington Post, InvestmentNews, Morningstar, Risk Management Magazine, ThinkAdvisor, and WealthManagement.com.

Dr. Crosby’s role as Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions has contributed to the strong relationship RFG Advisory has formed with Orion. RFG was recognized by Orion as an award-winning firm and has garnered some of the industry’s most prestigious distinctions, including the 2021 Orion Advisor Tech Partner Recognition Award.

“There are 31.7 million small businesses in America1, and they account for 99.9% of all U.S. firms,” said Bobby White, Founder and CEO of RFG Advisory. “We are honored to have someone of Daniel’s caliber to help our advisors and their clients, a majority of them business owners, future-proof their practices using investor research and data. I am positive this Masterclass with Dr. Daniel Crosby will reveal the most important lessons on behavioral finance to take into 2022.”

“Dr. Daniel Crosby’s contributions to the emerging field of behavioral finance represents the next big shift in the way advisors must future-proof their organizations today,” said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. “When it comes to consumer psychology and decision-making, analyzing the specifics of your business is essential to becoming a successful practice-I can think of no one more qualified and more knowledgeable to share this information than Dr. Crosby.”

RFG Masterclass for Advisors Webinar Series aims to empower independent financial advisors and their teams with new business knowledge, strategies, tools, and resources to drive business growth in 2022. Future guests include CEOs, founders, industry thought-leaders, practitioners, and some of the best top business and wealth management thinkers.

The January 12th event is free, and all are welcome to attend. To sign up for the live masterclass webinar, visit https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3570973/68DF6604C3D1668011416D2808A3E3A1.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG’s investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives of Private Client Services (“PCS”). Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. RFG Advisory and Daniel Crosby are separate and unaffiliated, and are not responsible for one another’s policies, services, or opinions.

1tps://cdn.advocacy.sba.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/05122043/Small-Business-FAQ-2020.pdf

