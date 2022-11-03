Rey Perez Appointed Chief Customer Officer of Confluent

Industry veteran to help customers succeed with the power of data streaming

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced the appointment of Rey Perez as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). As CCO, Rey will lead the customer success, sales engineering services, training and support teams as data streaming becomes a core part of how modern businesses operate. Rey joins Confluent from New Relic, where he served as CCO, leading the solutions engineering, solutions architecture, enablement and expert services teams.

As CCO, Rey will enable more organizations to set their data in motion. With Confluent acting as the central nervous system of their business, companies can harness data streaming in a time when real-time data and cost efficiency are paramount. Modern businesses are facing competitive pressures to meet customer expectations for real time, making data streaming more important to today’s data infrastructures.

“Earning our customers’ love is Confluent’s northstar company value,” said Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations, Confluent. “As data streaming continues to be a must-have technology for organizations to thrive, our customer centricity is as important as ever. Rey is a transformational leader, passionate about customer success and exceptional execution, which will enable our customers to thrive in the data streaming era.”

“One of the things that attracted me most to Confluent is the leadership team’s unwavering focus on customer success,” said Rey. “I am also excited about the opportunity Confluent’s current hyper-growth stage presents to refine programs and work closely with the team. I could not be more excited to build on the team’s customer-first approach to drive growth and enable customers to set their data in motion with data streaming.”

While at New Relic, Rey led the company’s transformation to a consumption-based model. Rey has spent the past 25+ years leading customer success, solutions engineering and architecture teams in the cloud and infrastructure space at Sun Microsystems, Oracle, and New Relic. Rey holds a bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Additional resources

Learn more about Confluent: https://www.confluent.io

See how Confluent is helping its customers transform their businesses: https://www.confluent.io/customers/

Join Confluent and apply for one of its open positions: https://www.confluent.io/careers/

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact

Taylor Jones



pr@confluent.io

Investor Contact

Shane Xie



investors@confluent.io