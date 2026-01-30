REX Shares Launches T-REX 2X Redwire ETF (RDWU)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX Shares (“REX”) and Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”) today announce the launch of the T-REX 2X Long RDW Daily Target ETF (CBOE: RDWU), a leveraged ETF providing 2x daily long exposure to Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW).

RDWU is designed to deliver 200% of RDW’s daily performance, giving traders a tool to engage with a company developing disruptive space, aerospace, and defense infrastructure technologies.

“Redwire has been in the spotlight recently following its selection for the Missile Defense Agency’s Golden Dome shield program, underscoring its growing role in next-generation defense and space infrastructure,” said Scott Acheychek, COO of REX. “RDWU gives traders a way to express short-term views around these types of company-specific developments within a liquid, transparent ETF structure.”

“As interest in space and defense accelerates, we’re expanding the T-REX toolkit to meet the evolving needs of investors,” added Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. “RDWU is built for traders looking to express short-term views on the sector with precision and speed.”

This launch expands the T-REX ETF suite, which now includes over 30 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, including the first ever 2x ETFs linked to Robinhood (ROBN), Nvidia (NVDX), and many more.

Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in RDW.

For full fund information, holdings, and risk disclosures, visit rexshares.com.

About T-REX

The T-REX lineup is a partnership between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. T-REX is redefining single-stock ETFs with first-to-market leveraged and inverse exposures. Built to deliver 2x and -2x daily performance on some of the market’s most dynamic companies, T-REX funds give traders powerful tools to express high-conviction views. From being the first to launch 2x and -2x ETFs on Tesla and Nvidia, to pioneering the first leveraged ETFs tied to spot Bitcoin, T-REX continues to set the pace in ETF innovation. With more than 20 products already trading, the suite is constantly expanding to meet evolving investor demand for tactical, high-impact exposures. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About REX

REX Financial is a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded products (ETPs), specializing in alternative strategy ETFs and ETNs.

REX has introduced strategies including the first U.S.-listed Solana ETF with on-chain staking rewards (REX-Osprey SSK); the first 2x leveraged ETFs tied to Nvidia, Tesla, MicroStrategy, and spot Bitcoin (T-REX); and option-based covered call ETFs, ranging from traditional approaches to single-stock strategies that balance weekly distributions with uncapped upside.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please click here or call 844-802-4004. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Underlying Security Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally.

Swaps Risk. The Fund expects to use swap agreements to achieve its investment objective, which may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other investments.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This may increase the Fund’s volatility and increase the risk that the Fund’s performance will decline based on the performance of a single issuer or the credit of a single counterparty.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds,

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds’ investment advisor.

