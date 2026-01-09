Revvity Collaborates with Lilly to Expand Access to AI Drug Discovery Models

Collaboration funds participating biotechs to access Lilly predictive models through the Revvity Signals Xynthetica offering

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) today announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) that expands access to Lilly’s high-quality predictive models by making Lilly TuneLab available through the Revvity Signals platform. The collaboration builds on Revvity’s recently introduced Signals XyntheticaTM offering, creating a scalable, federated framework designed to accelerate AI-enabled drug discovery.

Lilly TuneLab was established to make advanced AI/ML models, trained on decades of Lilly research data, available to the broader biotech community in exchange for data contributions that improve model performance through federated learning. The Signals Xynthetica platform operationalizes the delivery of the Lilly TuneLab models directly within the Signals platform, where experimental data is already captured, curated, and analyzed by thousands of discovery teams worldwide.

“Federated learning represents one of the most powerful paths forward for AI in drug discovery, but it requires the right platform to succeed,” said Kevin Willoe, president of Revvity Signals Software. “By providing access to Lilly’s worldclass predictive models through the Signals Xynthetica platform, we are creating a practical, secure way for organizations of all sizes to contribute to, and benefit from, collective intelligence.”

Through Revvity’s Models-as‑a‑Service framework and its Signals Xynthetica offering, participating organizations will be able to apply Lilly’s predictive models to their own discovery programs while keeping proprietary data private and secure. This approach amplifies the value of contributions from small and midsized‑biotechs, whose diverse experimental data can significantly enhance collective predictive performance.

The Signals platform provides critical infrastructure to enable organizations to access the Lilly TuneLab models, including scientific data management, analytics, and collaboration across internal and external partners. Revvity’s Signals OneTM offering already supports wet-lab data capture and orchestration across experiments, and its Signals SynergyTM module enables secure data exchange with CROs, academic collaborators, and partners, capabilities that are essential for scalable federated learning networks.

As part of the collaboration, Lilly and Revvity will jointly fund access for selected participants, including access to Signals One and Signals Xynthetica software offerings and modeling credits. This co-funded model underscores both companies’ commitment to lowering barriers to AI adoption and accelerating innovation across the biotech ecosystem.

