Revv Wins Big in G2’s Fall 2021 Report

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessoperations—Revv, the leading document automation and electronic signature platform, today announced that it received seven awards in G2’s Fall 2021 Report.

The report recognized Revv as ‘Momentum Leader’ in CPQ and Contract Management. Additionally, Revv won ‘High Performer’ across three categories and over eight reports covering E-Signature, Document Generation, CPQ and Contract Management. Revv also scooped up badges for Best Support, Easiest To Do Business With and Users Love Us.

The reports and awards are based on market presence and authentic reviews and ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform. G2 leverages 1M+ user reviews to help buyers make informed purchasing decisions. Today, more than 3M people visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services.

Revv user ratings on G2 are 8.4/10 for ‘Ease of use’ and 9.3/10 for ‘Quality of Support.’ Revv continuously earning four and five-star ratings from clients has helped it gain the leading spot.

A G2 user quotes Revv’s ease-of-use and world-class support as outstanding – “What I like best about Revv – Where do I start? It is very easy to navigate. They offer most of the templates you need, which can be customized easily. Using the software is very easy and less time-consuming. And lastly, the support is so so so good and easy to avail.”

“I love the combination of e-signature, custom document authoring tools and pipeline management in one. It’s a one-stop shop for our document management and integrates well into our existing tools and processes.” – said another user.

“We are thrilled about G2’s recognition of Revv in multiple categories,” said Rishi Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder at Revv. “It is rewarding to know that our customers love and trust us. It further testifies our ability in pushing the boundaries of business operations by automating and optimizing day to day business processes and workflows. Such incredible support drives us to keep innovating and achieving greater heights.”

About Revv:

Revv is a leading document automation and electronic signature platform that revolutionizes day-to-day business operations. With operations in Silicon Valley and Bangalore, India, Revv enables professionals and companies of all sizes to run business securely from anywhere, anytime and any device. Revv offers legally binding eSignatures coupled with next-generation features like vetted templates, workflow automation, native API, Zapier integrations, real-time collaboration, analytics, cloud-based storage and audit trails. Revv empowers 10,000+ customers with advanced business operations. Revv is backed by leading venture firms including Lightspeed, Matrix Partners and Arka Ventures. For more information, go to www.revv.so or email us at sales@revv.so. Visit the Revv blog at www.revv.so/blog and follow Revv on Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram.

