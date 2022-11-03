Revuze Announces $12 Million Growth Equity Investment Led by PSG

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Funding will seek to accelerate adoption of Revuze’s innovative research solutions through go-to-market expansion

PSG joined by former NPD Group market research leaders Karyn Schoenbart and Tod Johnson

NEW YORK & NETANYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revuze, a leading provider of real-time consumer insights for some of the world’s biggest brands, announced today a $12 million strategic growth investment led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. The round was joined by industry veterans Karyn Schoenbart and Tod Johnson, former CEO and Executive Chairman, respectively, of global market research leader NPD Group. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Revuze empowers brands to understand consumers’ preferences and behavior by delivering a faster, more efficient alternative to traditional market research. Revuze’s cloud-based software uses AI-based natural language processing to gather, cleanse, analyze and provide insights on consumer sentiment, feedback and overall satisfaction. By implementing Revuze’s product set, companies can generate deep consumer insights in nearly real time that would otherwise take months to understand.

This funding will be used to help accelerate Revuze’s geographic expansion into the U.S., scale its technology, and continue to innovate and grow its solution set.

The world moves at a speed that has outpaced traditional market research tools, and Revuze was founded to help brands respond to changing landscapes in real time in order to allow them to win in the digital era. We have made the process of data gathering, analysis and research programmatic, arming companies with actionable, value-generating insights,” said Boaz Grinvald, CEO of Revuze. “We are proud to partner with PSG, Karyn and Tod as we look to scale our platform to serve more brands around the globe.”

In our view, the Revuze team is leading the next wave of market research solutions,” said Ronen Nir, Managing Director at PSG. “We are big believers in its long-term potential to change the way brands understand consumers and the economics around them, and we are excited to partner with Revuze in its next phase of growth.”

About Revuze

Revuze is a leading provider of real-time consumer insights and the first company to build a data warehouse of ready market research answers. Revuze provides some of the biggest brands in the world with access to valuable consumer insights powered by AI-based natural language processing technology. Backed by investors such as Nielsen and SAP, Revuze is headquartered in Netanya, Israel, and has offices in New York, NY, and Montréal, Canada.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 115 companies and facilitated over 420 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

Contacts

Media:

Revuze

Sharon Beilis

sharon@oysterdigital.co

PSG

Jackie Schofield

jschofield@prosek.com

Intelligenza artificiale