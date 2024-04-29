Revolutionizing Thrills: Six Flags Sets New Standards in a Digital Transformation Overhaul to Elevate the Guest Experience

ARLINGTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, proudly unveils a complete digital transformation to revolutionize every facet of the guest journey. AI has been a cornerstone of our strategy, enabling us to introduce groundbreaking enhancements that improve guest experiences and streamline park operations.





“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and this digital transformation is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences where technology meets fun and excitement,” said Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags. “AI allows us to enrich and personalize every guest touchpoint.”

The technology enhancements are spearheaded by The Digital Alliance, a first of its kind in the theme park industry that brings together best-in-class companies to identify the best solutions for our guest enhancement journey.

“We are transforming Six Flags into a technology-centric entertainment company. With the formation of the largest global digital alliance in the theme park industry, we are setting the foundation to lead with innovation and digital excellence,” said Omar Jacques Omran, Chief Digital Officer of Six Flags. “Six Flags is reinventing amusement, making every moment more personalized and efficient.”

Noteworthy advancements include:

AI is at the forefront of elevating our customer engagement, pre-visit planning and personalizing the guest experience.

Our new website, set to launch this year, will leverage AI to revolutionize the guest experience, including personalization and a new upcoming loyalty program.

Missi Six, our new digital concierge powered by Generative AI, will debut on our app and website.

and website. Revamped mobile app to include interactive maps for easier park navigation, mobile food ordering, and upcoming customized recommendations based on user’s preferences.

New Six Flags Digital Wallet, soon to launch, will enable guests to access their loyalty benefits and use their favorite payment methods via the app, smartwatch, or wristbands across all our theme and water parks, eliminating the need for physical wallets.

Rolling out new integrated, state-of-the-art, real-time video, and photo-capturing technology on our roller coasters, enabling guests to relive their exhilarating moments with instantly accessible, high-quality imagery that captures the thrill of each ride.

Introducing a new endeavor to expand the digital entertainment frontier by launching the largest e-gaming initiative in the theme park industry and a new metaverse gaming platform designed to merge the thrill of our theme parks with the immersive world of online gaming.

Introducing new innovations to expedite access to rides, food, and retail

Food and beverage self-serving kiosks provide a seamless selection process while maximizing the benefits of guest passes.

Guests can swiftly order food using QR Codes or NFC technology at tables without having the need to download the app.

Our upcoming retail self-checkout options, available via kiosks or the app, will allow guests to quickly purchase merchandise without waiting in line.

Leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency and excellence

We are implementing Live Ride Wait Times across multiple parks, featuring new sensors that provide accurate wait times, making every minute at Six Flags a minute well spent.

Speedy Parking, a new toll plaza automated entry, uses computer vision and AI to recognize registered license plates, allowing automatic car entry within 3 seconds.

The rollout of the world’s most comprehensive AI drowning prevention system across our waterparks.

We are revamping our Point-of-Sale ecosystem with 3,200 new devices and the introduction of 1,000 handheld POS for quicker transactions.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

