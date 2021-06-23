Revolution Entertainment Services Announces New Production Budgeting Platform, TrueBudget

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#account–Revolution Entertainment Services (“Revolution”) today announced TrueBudget, a new production budgeting platform. TrueBudget is an easy to use budgeting and actualizing platform specifically designed for short form productions; commercials, promos, music videos and offers a new way for producers to increase productivity for entire teams.

“TrueBudget will be a game changer for the commercial industry,” says Charlie Steiner, Chief Executive Officer at Revolution. “Current budgeting programs are outdated and have not kept up with market demands. We are excited to change that narrative.”

Features and benefits of TrueBudget include:

Budget – Create a budget for your project using the industry standard AICP format

Actualize – Easily track production costs using simple logs

Design – Create your Purchase Order template just the way you like it.

TrueBudget is now available. For more information on TrueBudget, visit truebudget.io.

Revolution Entertainment Services is an entertainment production management and payroll services provider offering the ProTools software suite that includes an end-to-end Digital Start and HTG payroll platform, Production Accounting, Production Calendaring, Budgeting, and Data Analytics. With fantastic internal resources to rely upon for your Production Incentives, Labor and Union Contracts, Affordable Care Act, Residuals and Entertainment Payroll, our office locations support the production centers in the US: Burbank, New Mexico, Georgia, Louisiana, New York, as well as Canada.

