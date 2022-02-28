Revolent Becomes an AWS Training Partner to Achieve its Goal of Solving the Skills Gap and Addressing the Lack of Diversity in the Cloud

Revolent has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Training Partner, accelerating its ambition to solve the cloud skills gap and increase the level of diverse talent in the cloud

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revolent announced today that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud service provider to deliver specialist training to learners from diverse backgrounds. Revolent specializes in cross-training experienced tech professionals, helping them become cloud experts. This training will be carried out across multiple regions including the UK, US, and Canada.

Becoming an AWS Training Partner will enable Revolent to deliver specialist training in the cloud provider’s platforms. Through Revolent’s dedicated suite of fully funded two-year career programs, it will be empowered to help thousands of IT professionals worldwide kick-start their careers in the cloud. Doing so will also allow Revolent to fuel the cloud ecosystem with diverse new talent.

“Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with these skills,” says Maureen Lonergan, VP, AWS Training and Certification. “AWS Training and Certification, along with our training partners, like Revolent, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations.”

While the cloud industry is expected to grow exponentially, businesses worldwide are struggling to attract and retain cloud talent. 63% of senior executives consider talent shortage a key concern for their organization, with staff shortage seen as the biggest risk businesses are facing across the globe today, according to Gartner’s 2019 Emerging Risks Survey.

“Our mission at Revolent has always been clear: to solve the skills gap and lack of diversity in the cloud sector, and we believe that this should always go hand in hand,” comments Nabila Salem, President of Revolent Group. “For the past year, we have worked exceptionally hard with our expert AWS instructors to perfect our course offering and fine-tune our AWS Careers Program to the needs of our clients. Becoming an AWS Training Partner will enable us to cross-train thousands of IT professionals every year, diversifying the ecosystem and our clients’ teams.”

Revolent’s model focuses on recruiting IT professionals or ‘Revols’ from diverse backgrounds and transforming them into sought-after cloud specialists through an intensive, fully funded two-year training program, including placements with leading companies. This is twice the average length of tenure for a cloud professional. As such, Revolent helps clients with the difficult task of not only attracting but also retaining cloud specialists from diverse backgrounds. Circa 60% of Revols in training are from a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic background, and 32% of Revolent’s management team are women.

Collaborating with AWS will enable Revolent to attract an even wider pool of talent while delivering outstanding training and helping clients to accelerate their journey to the cloud.

ABOUT REVOLENT

Revolent Group, a division of Tenth Revolution Group, specializes in creating talent that can thrive within specialist cloud technologies, including Salesforce, AWS and Microsoft. With hubs located in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, Revolent recruits, cross-trains, and places talent for those ecosystems, fueling the tech industry with the next generation of certified cloud specialists from a range of diverse backgrounds.

